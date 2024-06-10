"Clear foul but hey the NBA decides who’s time it is to win": Furious fans react on Derrick White's clutch block on PJ Washington

Derrick White's clutch block on Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington in the final minutes of Game 2 is one of the key moments in the 2024 NBA Finals. The "block by White" moment wasn't without drama, as there was a clear foul and the replays showed contact between the two.

However, the referees did not call the play and that meant the rejection counted as the Boston Celtics notched up a 105-98 win in Game 2 at the TD Garden on Sunday.

White and Jaylen Brown were in hot pursuit of PJ Washington, who had a pass coming in from Kyrie Irving with 50 seconds remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter. While Brown had his hands on Washington's back, White had contact and while analysts called for a foul, there wasn't a whistle. This led to outrage on social media as fans lambasted the referees and the league for the call.

"Clear foul but hey the NBA decides who’s time it is to win"

"I thought it was a foul on the live shot. Replay only confirmed that."

"This was a foul and pj got hung by the rim not blocked"

"Too little, too late for Boston's "blocked by white" strategy. Tatum needs to step up and make some shots instead of just getting blocked by the Rockets' big men. Can't rely on luck alone in the Finals."

"Nice play, but it still a foul though."

"fouled by Derrick white*"

Derrick White ended his evening with 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists. The Celtics were led by Jrue Holiday's 26 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown had 21 points and seven assists, while Jayson Tatum had 18 points and 12 rebounds. The action will now shift to Dallas for Game 3.

Derrick White sheds light on his block on PJ Washington

Game 2 between the Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks was a close contest until the host came inches close to blowing a 14-point lead as the Mavs closed in to get within five points.

They were on the verge of making it a three-point game with 50 seconds left in the final quarter when forward PJ Tucker intercepted a Kyrie Irving pass and barreled to the rim for a dunk. Derrick White and Jaylen Brown were right behind him and went for the block where it appeared that the guard made contact.

Later, White discussed his game-changing block:

“Just sprinting back, trying to make a play. Obviously, they were making a little run there and whatever means necessary, just sprint back and meet him at the rim. Not (being) afraid to get dunked on allows me to get some that maybe some other people wouldn't have gotten,” White said. “So, just trying to make a play, just believing in my abilities and what I can do.”

The block hurt the Mavs more as it translated to a Brown layup at the other end to help the Celtics pull away. In the end, the no call meant that Derrick White had a block next to his name in the stat sheet and Boston had a win.