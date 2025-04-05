"Clears Luka and LeBron combined" - Warriors fans stunned by Steph Curry's MVP-caliber production after ending drought vs Nuggets

Steph Curry put on a show Friday night as his Golden State Warriors took down the Denver Nuggets 118-104, snapping a losing streak against them that dated back to 2022. The superstar guard turned in an MVP-level effort, pouring in a game-high 36 points on 13-of-24 shooting, including seven 3s, as the Warriors closed in on homecourt positioning in the Western Conference.

Curry’s been on a tear lately — his 36-point outing came on the heels of two monster performances where he scored 37 and 52, respectively. With their fifth consecutive win, the Warriors are now just half a game behind Denver for the No. 4 seed in the West.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) showered Curry with praise, with one boldly claiming he outshined the LA Lakers’ star duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic:

“Clears Luka and LeBron combined,” one said.

“Chef is f**king cooking 🫡🫡,” another said.

“April Steph has arrived,” another added.

The night before, Steph Curry outplayed both James and Doncic in a head-to-head clash, dropping 37 points to LeBron’s 33, while Doncic struggled with just 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting.

“Draymond and curry best duo in the league rn,” one fan said.

“He is such a GOAT,” another commented.

“Peaking at just the right time,” another added.

Steph Curry steers Warriors past Nuggets

Steph Curry’s 36-point explosion helped the Warriors climb to 46-31, closing the gap on the Nuggets, who dropped to 47-31. The Dubs have now taken down three straight teams ahead of them in the standings — Memphis, the Lakers and Denver.

But it wasn’t just Curry fueling the win. Rookie Brandin Podziemski came up big with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 10-for-16 shooting. Jimmy Butler added 19 points to the mix.

Golden State has now gone a perfect 14-0 with the starting five of Curry, Podziemski, Butler, Draymond Green and Moses Moody.

They withstood a big night from Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who nearly notched another triple-double with 33 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 23 points and nine boards, while Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun combined for 31 points.

Golden State will face the Houston Rockets on Sunday before a crucial back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Their final road game will be on April 11 against the Portland Trail Blazers, and they'll wrap up the regular season at home against the LA Clippers on April 13.

