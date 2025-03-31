"Cleveland a bad place": James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights expresses frustration as Clippers playoff hopes take hit with crushing defeat

James Harden's girlfriend, Paije Speights, accompanied the LA Clippers star for his road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

After the Clippers suffered a 127-122 loss in the game, Speights took to Instagram to express her frustration against the city.

"Cleveland a bad place. Get me outta here quickly 😖😵😫😂" Paije wrote on her IG story.

Speights expresses frustration as Clippers playoff hopes take hit with crushing defeat (Image: @front_paije IG)

With Paije Speights cheering from the sidelines, James Harden led the Clippers' losing effort with 24 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and a block. Speights also shared a snap of her boyfriend during the game in her previous story.

(Image: @front_paije IG)

Following the loss, the LA Clippers slipped to a 42-32 record for the season, in the eighth spot in the tight Western Conference standings from the sixth spot they held ahead of the contest.

The Clippers will look to bounce back to the winning track as they go back-to-back to face the Orlando Magic next on Monday. After that, the team's remaining seven regular matchups will be against Western Conference opponents, which may be a deciding factor for their hopes of clinching a playoff berth.

James Harden doesn't think he gets enough credit for his work ethic

The LA Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard for a chunk of the season, however, they remain in playoff contention, significantly due to the efforts of James Harden. The 35-year-old continues to be a top player in the league, stepping up to deliver on a nightly basis.

In an interview with Overtime, Harden was questioned about the reasons for his longevity and continued efficiency. The star guard highlighted his work ethic as the primary factor while also sharing that he thinks that he doesn't get enough credit for the same.

“I don’t feel like I get enough credit for the work that I put in. People want to talk about everything else…but honestly, the work is being put in," Harden said.

In the 70 games he's played so far in the season, James Harden averaged 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 40.0% from the field, including 35.0% from beyond the arc.

