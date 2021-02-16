Cleveland Cavaliers 98-129 Golden State Warriors: Twitter erupts as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green showcase their supremacy

The Golden State Warriors made the most of a second-quarter burst to eventually down the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-98. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green made several highlight plays to get the job done for the home side at the Chase Center.

The duo didn't even have to feature in the fourth quarter with six Golden State Warriors scoring in double digits to close out the game with ease. They even restricted the Cleveland Cavaliers well who shot less than 40% from the field.

Cleveland Cavaliers get going early but Golden State Warriors eventually take control

It was a fairly close affair in the first quarter. Stephen Curry stepped up for the Golden State Warriors and scored a quickfire 16 points but the Cleveland Cavaliers responded well. The likes of Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen kept them in the running.

Things changed towards the end of the second quarter where the Golden State Warriors went on a 23-8 lead to finish the first half with a 10-point advantage. The Cleveland Cavaliers couldn't recover from there as the Dubs extended their advantage in the third quarter thanks to the playmaking of Draymond Green.

The Warriors have held their opponent to 105 points or less, and 40.6% FG shooting or less, in 4 of the last 5 games — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) February 16, 2021

28 games into the season, the Warriors are the 8th seed in the West with a 15-13 record.



Stephen Curry and Draymond Green too hot to handle for Cleveland Cavaliers

The two veterans rose to the occasion again

Stephen Curry continued his tremendous campaign with another outstanding performance. He had 36 points for the Golden State Warriors tonight on 13-of-19 shooting including seven made threes. He's on course to become only the third player in NBA history to record a 5-40-90 clip in multiple seasons alongside Larry Bird and Steve Nash.

Curry was aided in his efforts by Draymond Green who's been flawless as the primary playmaker for the Golden State Warriors. He's averaged 11.6 assists per game since the start of February and had 16 dimes against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Steph Curry is averaging 30/6/5 on 50/44/94 splits.



He’s carrying a team missing Klay Thompson and ALL 3 big men to a playoff spot in the West.



10 straight games with 27+ points for Steph Curry is the longest such streak of his career — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) February 16, 2021

Draymond's passing x Steph's gravity is the most lethal offensive combo in basketball — Antonin (@antonin_org) February 16, 2021

