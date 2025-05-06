Cleveland Cavaliers in danger of losing Evan Mobley for Game 2 vs Indiana Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing the prospect of being significantly short-handed heading into their crucial Game 2 matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Among the key players battling to return to full fitness is Evan Mobley, one of three Cavaliers stars whose status remains uncertain ahead of the must-win contest.

Ad

Mobley is officially listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain sustained in Game 1. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year suffered the injury after landing awkwardly on Myles Turner’s foot while sinking a jump hook early in the fourth quarter. He appeared visibly limited for the remainder of the game, raising concerns about his availability moving forward.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Head coach Kenny Atkinson refrained from pointing fingers or labeling the play as dirty, but he did emphasize the need for officials to exercise better judgment in regulating the level of physicality allowed on the court.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Myles Turner contests his 2-point shot, comes under, clearly under him," Atkinson said. "Shooters need space to land. And (Evan Mobley) is pushed off-balance, in our opinion, and tweaks his ankle pretty bad. I think you guys saw him limping the rest of the game. There was a big push to get him out. He wanted to stay in."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from Evan Mobley, De'Andre Hunter (right thumb sprain) and Darius Garland (left great toe sprain) are also listed as questionable. All three players are expected to be game-time decisions, adding to the pressure on the Cavaliers to avoid a disastrous 0-2 start, especially with both opening games being played on their home court.

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

Game 2 between the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers will take place on Tuesday, May 6, at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Paces vs. Cavaliers game will be broadcast live on TNT and truTV. Fans can also live stream the game on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.