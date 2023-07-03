Cleveland Cavaliers Depth Chart Updated: Starting 5 lineup explored with Max Strus on roster

The Cleveland Cavaliers made an impressive free agency signing by adding former Miami Heat forward Max Strus to their roster. With the young team finally on the verge of becoming a perennial playoff contender, Strus could be a massive contributor to their efforts.

The Cavaliers have been very successful in the last two off-seasons. Last year, the Cavs managed to bring Donovan Mitchell over from the Utah Jazz. This move practically set Cleveland's chances of returning to title glory into motion.

Although the Cavs didn't achieve their potential in the postseason this year, they will have their chance again. As a young team with a lot of potential in their ranks, the Cavaliers will be a threat in the East for years to come.

To aid this effort, Cleveland made an interesting decision by signing Max Strus to a four-year $63 million contract in a sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent Max Strus has agreed on a four-year, $63M sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. In three-team deal, Heat get a second-round pick and Spurs acquire Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-rounder. Free agent Max Strus has agreed on a four-year, $63M sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. In three-team deal, Heat get a second-round pick and Spurs acquire Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-rounder. https://t.co/xKAmqlx3aF

Strus, who is coming off a failed title run with the Heat, brings a lot of veteran experience along with some solid perimeter shooting and defensive upside.

Along with Strus, the Cavs also managed to reinforce their frontcourt by acquiring Damian Jones from the Utah Jazz. Additionally, former Warriors guard Ty Jerome will also be joining the roster on a two-year deal after becoming a free agent.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent G Ty Jerome has agreed on a two-year, $5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Free agent G Ty Jerome has agreed on a two-year, $5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.

With some interesting additions in the mix, we take a look at what the Cleveland Cavaliers' depth chart looks like.

Guards Forwards Centers Darius Garland Max Strus Jarrett Allen Donovan Mitchell Isaac Okoro Damian Jones Caris LeVert Georges Niang Ricky Rubio Evan Mobley Ty Jerome Dean Wade

Looking at the layout of the roster, it is quite evident that the Cavaliers' are lacking in the big-man department. But considering how fluid Evan Mobley is as a player, the Cavs technically run with about three big men at any point in time.

What could the Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup look like?

The Cleveland Cavaliers boast a dynamic backcourt duo with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in the starting rotation. Considering that the two have had some degree of success together, it wouldn't make sense for the team to break this pairing up just yet.

Meanwhile, the frontcourt trio may see some minor adjustments. While Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will continue to be the mainstays in the 4 and 5 positions, Max Strus may enter the starting five as a small forward.

Strus would be taking over the role from Isaac Okoro, who will likely be the second player off the bench behind Caris LeVert. With a lot of depth across the board, Cleveland will be a fun team to watch next season.

