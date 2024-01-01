Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report (Jan. 1): Latest on Darius Garland and Evan Mobley’s status

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to be without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Cleveland will be on the road to play the Toronto Raptors on Monday. In the duo’s continued absence, coach J. B. Bickerstaff should start Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Issac Okoro, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen.

Apart from Garland and Mobley, Ty Jerome and Ricky Rubio are on Monday’s injury report as well. Jerome is out with an ankle injury, while Rubio should be out because of personal reasons. The Athletic’s Shams Charania has also reported that the Spanish guard could be on the way out from Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 18-14 record.

What happened to Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland?

Darius Garland sustained a broken jaw against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 15. Garland ran into Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis and crumbled to the floor in visible pain. He was escorted to the locker room but returned to finish the game. He had 19 points in 36 minutes. The broken jaw was reported later and Garland is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Before going down with the injury, Garland averaged 20.7 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the season.

What happened to Evan Mobley?

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Defensive big man Evan Mobley has missed the past 11 games. The team announced on Dec. 15 that Mobley will be sidelined for six to eight weeks because of arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The team’s statement read:

"Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley will have arthroscopic left knee surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Healthy on Monday, December 18 to remove a loose body. Recent imaging and a series of treatment and rehabilitation confirmed that surgery was the best option to alleviate the discomfort in the knee.

"Mobley has missed the Cavaliers previous four games and is expected to be out approximately six to eight weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate."

Darius Garland and Evan Mobley’s stats vs the Toronto Raptors

In 15 career games against the Raptors, Darius Garland has averaged 16.9 points, 7.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds. In the most recent matchup on Nov. 26, he had 24 points, eight assists and two rebounds.

Evan Mobley has faced Toronto just eight times so far in his career. In those games, he averaged 15.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Cavaliers will definitely miss their production on Monday.