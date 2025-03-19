  • home icon
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report (Mar 19): Latest on Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley's status vs Sacramento Kings 

By Mervin LR
Modified Mar 19, 2025 12:49 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report (Mar 19): Latest on Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley's status - Source: Imagn

Coming off of a disappointing back-to-back losses, the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to get things back on track with a win when they take on Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center.

The Cavs had an excellent February and were unbeaten in 16 games. However, they have slumped recently with two straight losses to the Orlando Magic and the LA Clippers.

They started each game with 40+ points in the first quarter but struggled to even reach 30 points in any of the remaining three quarters, painting a relatively bleak picture of their struggles.

Kenny Atkinson will look to use Thursday’s game against the ninth-placed Kings to get some confidence back. This is easier said than done of course, as the Kings at home should not be underestimated.

Latest on Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley's status

The Cavs have a clean bill of health after some time. Evan Mobley returned to the lineup in Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers. Mobley missed Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic due to a right foot contusion. He was listed as questionable for the Clippers but was upgraded to available shortly before tipoff.

The 6-foot-11 center is undoubtedly one of the key players for the Eastern Conference leaders this season. His 18.6 ppg, 9.2 rpg, and 3.1 apg in 60 games highlight just how good he is on the court.

His most recent outing didn’t go as expected, as he became an internet meme after being completely shaken by James Harden with a devastating crossover. The Cavs big man will likely want to forget that moment and focus on doing what he does best. He’s not on the injury report and is expected to suit up alongside Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell has become synonymous with consistency and remains the Cavs’ go-to scorer and playmaker. He leads the team in scoring and steals, averaging 24.1 points and 1.3 steals in 62 games this season.

Expect the two to start alongside Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland,, and Max Strus and cause havoc for the Kings, who are missing their big man, Domantas Sabonis, due to an ankle sprain.

