Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report (Nov 25): Latest update on Donovan Mitchell and Issac Okoro’s status 

Donovan Mitchell and Isaac Okoro are questionable for the Cleveland Cavaliers' upcoming game against the LA Lakers. Their availability to participate in the November 25 contest will likely be a game-time decision for the coaching and medical staff.

Cleveland will also be without Ty Jerome and Dean Wade, who are both dealing with injuries. Craig Porter Jr. has impressed when filling in for Mitchell in recent games and has likely earned himself a role in the regular rotation. However, Porter Jr. will likely come off the bench once Mitchell is deemed fit enough to play.

The Cavaliers have dealt with several injury issues to begin the new season. Darius Garland, Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley have all endured spells on the sidelines. As such, Cleveland has struggled to build any rhythm or momentum during the early part of the season.

Nevertheless, Cleveland has remained competitive. They currently find themselves eighth in the Eastern Conference and will feel confident about their ability to climb the rankings in the coming weeks and months. Mitchell will play a large part for the Cavaliers, so they will be hoping that his current spell on the sidelines doesn't indicate what's to come throughout the season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't far from contending in the East

This summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers added Max Strus to their primary rotation, stealing the sharpshooter from the Miami Heat. After acquiring Donovan Mitchell in the 2022 offseason, it's clear the Cavaliers feel they only require small tweaks to their rotation in order for them to develop into a contending team.

Strus' three-point ability has opened up the floor for Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Both guards are at their best when pressuring the rim. Strus' shooting gravity has opened up the lanes, allowing Cleveland's back-court to thrive in the additional space.

Some further internal development will also serve the Cavaliers well, especially in terms of Evan Mobley, who has been slow to develop since entering the NBA. We also can't rule out any further tweaks to the rotation in the coming months. The trade deadline isn't until February 8, which will give the front office plenty of time to evaluate the current talent on the roster.

Nevertheless, the most important thing right now is ensuring the current rotation gets back on the court and remains healthy. We've seldom seen the Cavaliers at full strength to begin the season, and that has led to some difficult stretches for the franchise. Still, we're less than a third of the way through the season, so there's plenty of time to turn things around.