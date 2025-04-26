Cleveland Cavaliers sweat over Darius Garland's availability ahead of Game 3 showdown against Heat

Game 3 of the first-round playoff series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat is set for Saturday, The Cavaliers are facing concerns over the availability of star guard Darius Garland ahead of the contest. Garland is listed as questionable on the injury report due to a sprained left big toe.

The two-time All-Star is believed to have sustained the injury during Game 2, where he played a key role in helping Cleveland secure a win and take a 2-0 series lead. In that outing, Garland posted 21 points, two rebounds and nine assists in 32 minutes, shooting 6 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range.

However, Garland grabbed headlines after Game 2 not just for his on-court performance, but for his postgame comments about Miami’s Tyler Herro. The Cavaliers guard openly admitted that their defensive strategy is to target Herro on every possession down the floor.

The Cavaliers will be hoping Darius Garland can recover from his latest injury setback just in time for Game 3. His absence could offer a crucial opportunity for the Heat, who are already searching for any opening and a bit of luck they can find against the top team in the Eastern Conference this season.

If Garland is unable to suit up, the Cavaliers still possess enough firepower to manage without their star guard. In that scenario, Ty Jerome is likely to be called upon to step into the starting lineup to fill the void.

Where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 26, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Tip off is slated for 1 p.m. EST (10 a.m. PT).

The Cavaliers vs. Heat game will be telecast live on TNT, FDSSUN (local) and FDSOH (local). NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will live stream the game.

