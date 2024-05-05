Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics head-to-head this season, previous games stats, last 5 games and more for Round 2 of NBA playoffs 2024

The second round of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference playoffs is set with the Cleveland Cavaliers enduring a Game 7 grind on Sunday to earn the right to face the Boston Celtics. The best-of-seven series between the No. 4 seed and the No. 1 seed in the East begins on Tuesday at the TD Garden in Boston.

The teams squared off three times in the regular season. The Celtics won the first two matchups in Boston in December. Cleveland won the most recent game.

Here are the scores from their three-game season series:

December 12: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 113 in Boston

December 14: Celtics 116, Cavaliers 107 in Boston

March 5: Cavaliers 105, Celtics 104 (overtime) in Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: Stats and top performers

Donovan Mitchell has shown the world that he can carry an NBA team, averaging 44.5 points in games 6 and 7 against the Orlando Magic. Ironically, the only win by the Cavs this season against the Celtics had Mitchell sidelined. When active, Mitchell is still the Cavs' go-to scorer, but he'll need more help from his teammates in this series with the Celtics.

Darius Garland has been good for the Cavs, and he needs to weather the defense of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.

Player GP PPG RPG APG SPG BPG 3PG TPG Donovan Mitchell 2 30.0 7.0 4.5 1.0 0.0 3.5 3.0 Darius Garland 3 20.3 1.6 7.0 1.6 0.0 3.3 3.3

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been the cornerstone of the Celtics, and the organization gave them help by getting Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday during the offseason.

Their numbers against the Cavs reflect their usual stats, and the Celtics will rely on their defense to try to suffocate their opponent's backcourt tandem.

Player GP PPG RPG APG SPG BPG 3PG TPG Jayson Tatum 3 26.0 11.3 3.3 0.0 1.6 3.3 3.0 Jaylen Brown 3 22.6 3.3 4.3 1.0 0.3 2.0 2.0

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: Last 5 games

Cavaliers' last 5 games

After winning the first two games against the Orlando Magic, the Cavs went 2-3. Games 5 and 7 were the ones they won, but this team needs to start out well against the Celtics.

Celtics' last 5 games

On the other side, the Celtics capitalized on a Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat in five games. Game 2 was their only loss, but they swept the next three games by an average margin of 22.6 points. The team will still have no Kristaps Porzingis against the Cavs and need Al Horford and Luke Kornet to step up.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics best-of-seven series starts on Tuesday, and TNT will be handling the television broadcast. The same feed can be seen through an online live stream on NBA League Pass and for those who are on the road, SiriusXM, 99.5 Sports Hub and WTAM/WNZN are the official radio partners.