  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 28) | 2024-25 NBA season

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 28) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 01, 2025 01:13 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score for Feb. 28 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Cleveland Cavaliers visited the Boston Celtics on Friday, looking to extend their eight-game winning streak. With a victory against the defending champions, Cleveland could tie the season series at two games apiece.

Ad

The Celtics sprinted out of the gate to take a 25-3 lead after roughly five minutes. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 16 of Boston's sizzling start. Sam Hauser added six as the home team got off to a roaring start.

The Cavaliers weathered the early storm to respond with a 23-13 run to finish the first quarter. Cleveland cut the deficit to 38-23 before the second period. Ty Jerome came off the bench to give the Cavs a much-needed lift with eight points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Evan Mobley2
Jarrett Allen0
Darius Garland4
Donovan Mitchell3
Max Strus2
De'Andre Hunter4
Ty Jerome8
Sam Merrill3
Ad

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jayson Tatum18
Sam Hauser6
Al Horford0
Derrick White3
Jaylen Brown11
Drew Peterson0
Torrey Craig0
Luke Kornet0
Payton Pritchard0
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी