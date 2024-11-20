  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score (Nov. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score (Nov. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Nov 20, 2024 02:43 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score for Nov. 19 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Boston Celtics showed poise in holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 120-117 win on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell dropped 16 points in the fourth quarter for the Cavs, but the Celtics answered with timely baskets from across the roster. Boston is now 1-1 in the Emirates NBA Cup, the same record as their opponents.

Jayson Tatum carried the Celtics with 33 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. In the third quarter, he dueled Evan Mobley and provided the key plays when Spida ran amok in the last period. Boston's four other starters finished in double figures.

The Celtics' hot 3-point shooting in the first half cooled off in the second but their defense held firm. They handed the Cavaliers their first loss of the season.

also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Evan Mobley221161138-131-35-5-5
Jarrett Allen101121005-60-00-0-16
Darius Garland8271123-210-62-2-9
Donovan Mitchell358300113-293-116-8-14
Sam Merrill6110102-32-30-0-10
Georges Niang11430005-81-30-0+15
Ty Jerome10151014-50-02-2+12
Craig Porter Jr.15330006-83-30-0+12
Jaylon TysonDNP---------
JT ThorDNP- --------
Tristan ThompsonDNP- --------
Luke TaversDNP- --------

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jayson Tatum3312720411-226-105-7+2
Al Horford20710307-114-52-2+18
Jrue Holiday11540014-73-40-0+3
Derrick White19650117-124-71-1+17
Jaylen Brown17381047-172-71-2+17
Sam Hauser2320001-30-20-0-13
Neemias Queta5420032-50-01-2-15
Payton Pritchard13231005-93-60-0-14
Xavier TillmanDNP---------
Baylor ScheiermanDNP----------
Luke KornetDNP- --------
Jaden SpringerDNP- --------
Jordan WalshDNP- --------

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Game Summary

The Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday for an Emirates NBA Cup duel. Cleveland, which is 15-0 this season, kept within striking distance of the hosts. Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell combined for 16 points to lead the Cavaliers.

The Celtics relied on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to stay ahead of their visitors. Boston’s offense hummed, but the Cs only took a 26-20 lead after the first 12 minutes.

Tatum continued to stay hot in the second quarter and got plenty of support from Al Horford and Payton Pritchard. Horford's two-way play proved crucial in keeping Cleveland at bay. Pritchard dropped 10 points off the bench to help Boston take a 65-48 halftime lead.

The Cavaliers had some open looks from deep but finished the first half 4-for-14 from that range. Boston shot 14-for-22 from behind the arc, a big reason for its significant lead after two quarters.

After scoring eight points in the first half, Evan Mobley erupted for 14 in the third quarter to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers’ charge. Jayson Tatum had 11 points, capping off his exploits with a 26-footer at the buzzer to keep the Boston Celtics ahead 93-88.

The Celtics shut down Mobley in the fourth quarter, but Donovan Mitchell took up the scoring cudgels with 16 points. Darius Garland and Craig Porter Jr. helped keep the hosts within range. Both teams played with more intensity and focus on the defensive end to turn the final period into a slugfest.

Mitchell’s free throws with 14.0 seconds left in the game cut Boston’s lead to 118-115. The Celtics responded with a well-executed play that resulted in an Al Horford dunk. Ty Jerome’s jump shot didn’t matter as the Celtics won 120-117.

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी