Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score (Nov. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Boston Celtics showed poise in holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 120-117 win on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell dropped 16 points in the fourth quarter for the Cavs, but the Celtics answered with timely baskets from across the roster. Boston is now 1-1 in the Emirates NBA Cup, the same record as their opponents.

Jayson Tatum carried the Celtics with 33 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. In the third quarter, he dueled Evan Mobley and provided the key plays when Spida ran amok in the last period. Boston's four other starters finished in double figures.

The Celtics' hot 3-point shooting in the first half cooled off in the second but their defense held firm. They handed the Cavaliers their first loss of the season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Evan Mobley 22 11 6 1 1 3 8-13 1-3 5-5 -5 Jarrett Allen 10 11 2 1 0 0 5-6 0-0 0-0 -16 Darius Garland 8 2 7 1 1 2 3-21 0-6 2-2 -9 Donovan Mitchell 35 8 3 0 0 1 13-29 3-11 6-8 -14 Sam Merrill 6 1 1 0 1 0 2-3 2-3 0-0 -10 Georges Niang 11 4 3 0 0 0 5-8 1-3 0-0 +15 Ty Jerome 10 1 5 1 0 1 4-5 0-0 2-2 +12 Craig Porter Jr. 15 3 3 0 0 0 6-8 3-3 0-0 +12 Jaylon Tyson DNP - - - - - - - - - JT Thor DNP - - - - - - - - - Tristan Thompson DNP - - - - - - - - - Luke Tavers DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jayson Tatum 33 12 7 2 0 4 11-22 6-10 5-7 +2 Al Horford 20 7 1 0 3 0 7-11 4-5 2-2 +18 Jrue Holiday 11 5 4 0 0 1 4-7 3-4 0-0 +3 Derrick White 19 6 5 0 1 1 7-12 4-7 1-1 +17 Jaylen Brown 17 3 8 1 0 4 7-17 2-7 1-2 +17 Sam Hauser 2 3 2 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 -13 Neemias Queta 5 4 2 0 0 3 2-5 0-0 1-2 -15 Payton Pritchard 13 2 3 1 0 0 5-9 3-6 0-0 -14 Xavier Tillman DNP - - - - - - - - - Baylor Scheierman DNP -- - - - - - - - - Luke Kornet DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaden Springer DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - -

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Game Summary

The Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday for an Emirates NBA Cup duel. Cleveland, which is 15-0 this season, kept within striking distance of the hosts. Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell combined for 16 points to lead the Cavaliers.

The Celtics relied on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to stay ahead of their visitors. Boston’s offense hummed, but the Cs only took a 26-20 lead after the first 12 minutes.

Tatum continued to stay hot in the second quarter and got plenty of support from Al Horford and Payton Pritchard. Horford's two-way play proved crucial in keeping Cleveland at bay. Pritchard dropped 10 points off the bench to help Boston take a 65-48 halftime lead.

The Cavaliers had some open looks from deep but finished the first half 4-for-14 from that range. Boston shot 14-for-22 from behind the arc, a big reason for its significant lead after two quarters.

After scoring eight points in the first half, Evan Mobley erupted for 14 in the third quarter to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers’ charge. Jayson Tatum had 11 points, capping off his exploits with a 26-footer at the buzzer to keep the Boston Celtics ahead 93-88.

The Celtics shut down Mobley in the fourth quarter, but Donovan Mitchell took up the scoring cudgels with 16 points. Darius Garland and Craig Porter Jr. helped keep the hosts within range. Both teams played with more intensity and focus on the defensive end to turn the final period into a slugfest.

Mitchell’s free throws with 14.0 seconds left in the game cut Boston’s lead to 118-115. The Celtics responded with a well-executed play that resulted in an Al Horford dunk. Ty Jerome’s jump shot didn’t matter as the Celtics won 120-117.

