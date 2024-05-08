  • home icon
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Players Stats and Box Scores for May 7 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 08, 2024 01:15 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores for Game 1 on May 7.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, after outlasting the Orlando Magic in a seesaw seven-game series, are taking on the Boston Celtics in the next round. Cleveland gave everything they got and then some to eventually send the inexperienced but ultra-talented and gritty Magic on vacation. In the semifinals, the Cavaliers will be facing a team that is battle-scarred in the playoffs and with perhaps the deadliest offense in the NBA.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Evan Mobley492
Isaac Okoro1111
Darius Garland732
Donovan Mitchell1764
Max Strus320
Pete Nance000
Isaiah Mobley000
Emoni Bates000
Marcus Morris Sr.320
Tristan Thompson010
Caris LeVert421
Sam Merrill000

Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jayson Tatum1182
Al Horford242
Jrue Holiday412
Derrick White1102
Jaylen Brown2041
Xavier Tillman230
Drew Peterson000
Sam Hauser000
Luke Kornet281
Payton Pritchard720
JD Davison000

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics game summary

Derrick White started hot for the Boston Celtics, scoring 11 of his team's first 13 points. The Cleveland Cavaliers, however, were unfazed and battled to even take the lead halfway through the first quarter before Boston took a 40-34 lead.

The offensive rhythm in the first 12 minutes evaporated in the second period as neither team went over 20 points. Donovan Mitchell's hot hand in the first round continued as he already had 17 points in the first half. Jaylen Brown did better and dropped 20 as the Celtics had a 59-49 advantage after the first 24 minutes ended.

Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 3-pointers in the first half

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combined to make just 2-for-10 3-pointers in the first half.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown weren't as aggressive, hitting just 2-for-6 from deep during the same stretch.

