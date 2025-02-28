Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 28 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Friday night in a highly-anticipated showdown between the top two Eastern Conference teams. This game marks the fourth and final meeting of their regular season series.

The Celtics claimed victory in their first matchup back on Nov. 19, but the Cavaliers responded just two weeks later with a hard-fought 115-111 win on Dec. 1. Their most recent clash saw Boston come out on top once again, securing a 112-105 win — handing Cleveland its only loss in a remarkable 13-game stretch.

In that contest, the Cavaliers’ All-Star backcourt duo delivered, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 31 points and Darius Garland adding 25. However, the Celtics’ starting lineup proved too much for the opponents to overcome. Jayson Tatum led the charge with 22 points, while Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown combined for 55 points to help seal the win.

With both teams in red-hot form — the Celtics winning eight of their last ten games and the Cavs losing just once in their last ten — the potential preview of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals promises to be an action-packed thriller that could come right down to the wire.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Feb. 28

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Ohio fans will be delighted to learn that the Cleveland Cavaliers have an entirely healthy roster for their clash against the Boston Celtics. Though Luke Travers, Emoni Bates and JT Thor have been assigned to fulfill their G-League duties, no player has been added to the injury report.

Boston Celtics injury report

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, could be without several key players for tonight’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Luke Kornet (personal reasons) has been added to the injury report, along with two starters — Jaylen Brown (thigh) and Jrue Holiday (finger). All three are listed as “questionable” and will be game-time decisions.

Expand Tweet

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 28

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

The Cleveland Cavaliers are projected to feature Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Struss, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in their starting lineup.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Max Struss Evan Mobley Jarrett Allen Ty Jerome Sam Merrill De'Andre Hunter Dean Wade Tristan Thompson Craig Porter Jr Jaylon Tyson Isaac Okoro Javonte Green

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Boston Celtics’ expected starting lineup includes Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis. Payton Pritchard Baylor Scheierman Sam Hauser Al Horford Neemias Queta JD Davison Baylor Scheierman Drew Peterson Xavier Tillman Jordan Walsh

