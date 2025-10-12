Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 12, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will face off in the preseason matchup at TD Garden on October 12. Sunday's contest marks the first meeting between the two Eastern Conference rivals and will be the third preseason contest for each team.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics game details and betting odds
The Cavaliers-Celtics clash is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) at the TD Garden, Boston. The live telecast will be available on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).
Moneyline: Cavaliers (-118) vs Celtics (-104)
Odds: Cavaliers (-1 -110) vs Celtics (+1 -110)
Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o228.5 -110) vs Celtics (u228.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics preview
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a rough start to the preseason, losing both of their opening games despite having a healthy roster. They lost twice to the Chicago Bulls, starting with a heartbreaking 118–117 defeat on October 7, where the Bulls sealed the win with back-to-back game-saving blocks.
The Cavs fell again on October 9, 119–112, even though Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter collectively scored 63 points.
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics began their preseason on a high note, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 121–103 on October 8. Jaylen Brown led the pack with 21 points, and Derrick White added a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.
Boston couldn’t extend their win streak, though. On October 10, they suffered a 107-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The backcourt duo of Anfernee Simons and Payton Pritchard combined for 37 points, but it still wasn’t enough to secure the win.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineup
Cavaliers
G: Donovan Mitchell | G: Jaylon Tyson | F: De’Andre Hunter | F: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen
Celtics
G: Anfernee Simons | G: Payton Pritchard | F: Neemias Queta | F: Josh Minott | C: Chris Boucher
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction
The Boston Celtics have added a plethora of players to their injury report ahead of the matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jordan Walsh, and Sam Hauser have all been listed, which could affect the team’s depth.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are without Darius Garland but still have their All-Star trio of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen leading the charge. Additionally, Cleveland will be motivated to snap their losing skid.
Prediction: Cavaliers to win by 4.
