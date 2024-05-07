Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1 (May 7)

After rallying from near elimination to dispatch the Orlando Magic, the Cleveland Cavaliers will open their second-round series with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Cleveland was on the ropes in Game 7 but managed to land the biggest blows to clinch the head-to-head showdown in seven games. The Cavaliers know they will have to be better than ever to have a chance of pulling the rug from under the No. 1 team in the regular season.

Boston remains the favorite but it will be without Kristaps Porzingis, who is dealing with a calf strain. After beating the crippled Miami Heat in the first round, the Celtics will not hold that same advantage in the semifinals. One could argue that the Cavaliers are the Green Machine’s first real test in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a +475 moneyline while the Boston Celtics get -650. Cleveland, which is on the road, is a massive +11.5 underdog while the host team is conversely a -11.5 favorite. Team odds, though, aren’t the only lines available. There are player props that basketball fans can put their money on to spice up their viewing experience.

Top 10 player props for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics, Game 1

No. 10 - Jrue Holiday to go Under 10.5 points (-105)

Jrue Holiday will likely be the Boston Celtics’ primary defender against Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell. With Holiday taking on that unenviable job, his scoring may be limited and likely not top 10 points.

No. 9 - Evan Mobley to go Under 13.5 points (-120)

Orlando’s imposing frontline helped limit Evan Mobley’s production in the first round. The Celtics may not have the same size as the Magic but they are far from pushovers. Boston’s frontline led by Al Horford may still hold him under 13 points in Game 1.

No. 8 - Jaylen Brown to go Under 2.5 3-pointers (-160)

Jaylen Brown averaged 1.8 3-pointers against a Heat team that was stretched too thin due to injuries. The Cleveland Cavaliers have healthier bodies to keep him in check and will likely limit him to no more than three triples on Tuesday.

No. 7 - Derrick White to go Over 3.5 3-pointers (+108)

Derrick White is arguably the Boston Celtics’ best player in the playoffs. White’s 47.7% shooting from deep, including 4.2 trifectas per game could carry over to the second round. He might have another prolific night from deep in Game 1 versus the Cavaliers.

No. 6 - Max Strus to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-139)

Max Strus caught fire in his last three playoff games versus Orlando in the first round, averaging three 3-pointers during that stretch. He might still be in that vein when Game 1 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics rolls on Tuesday.

No. 5 - Darius Garland to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-155)

Darius Garland went 2-for-8 in Cleveland’s last two games against Orlando but still finished the series making two triples a game. The reset will do him good and probably help him get his stroke from deep and hit more than one trifecta.

No. 4 - Donovan Mitchell to go Under 2.5 3-pointers (+100)

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.7 points per game in the playoffs for the Cleveland Cavaliers but hasn’t been effective from deep. He is making 1.9 triples out of nearly eight attempts in seven games against Orlando’s perimeter defense. The Boston Celtics have perhaps the best defensive duo in the NBA, which could make “Spida” fail to top two triples in Game 1.

No. 3 - Jarrett Allen to go Over 12.5 rebounds (-108)

Jarrett Allen is questionable for Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers versus Boston Celtics series due to a rib injury. But, if he’s cleared to play, topping 12 rebounds might not be such an improbable task. Allen is averaging 13.8 caroms in the playoffs and without Porzingis, he might dominate the boards on Tuesday.

No. 2 - Donovan Mitchell to go Under 28.5 points (-102)

Donovan Mitchell averaged 39 points in his last three playoff games even if his knee is still bothering him. The Orlando Magic played great defense in the playoffs but they were exposed, particularly in crunch time. The Boston Celtics aren’t the neophyte playoff performers that the Magic were and might have more success in slowing down the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

No. 1 - Jayson Tatum to go Under 27.5 points (-110)

The Boston Celtics were successful without asking Jayson Tatum to go bonkers in scoring. Joe Mazzulla’s attack has been balanced, which is something Tatum has raved about versus the Heat in the first round. The Celtics might keep up that style when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 and keep Tatum from hitting over 27 points.