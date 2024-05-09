Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (May 9)

After getting beat up 120-95 two nights ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers will again try to survive the Boston Celtics’ deadly haymakers on Thursday. Cleveland wasn’t blown off in one big quarter, but Boston just kept piling it on until the visitors were overwhelmed in the series opener. The Cavs will have to find a way to get Donovan Mitchell some help if they want to have a chance of tying the series.

The Celtics played efficient basketball and steadily pounded the Cavaliers to submission. Jayson Tatum had another rough shooting night but Derrick White and Jaylen Brown remained hot following the Heat series. Boston, however, can't afford to be complacent and expect the visitors to put up a much better fight in the rematch.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain firm underdogs and get a moneyline of +625 while the Boston Celtics are -950. Cleveland has a massive +13.5 spread while it’s conversely -13.5 for Boston. Outside of team odds, basketball fans can also put their money on player props to spice up their viewing experience.

Top 10 Player props for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics, Game 2

No. 10 - Jayson Tatum to go Under 2.5 3-pointers (-104)

Jayson Tatum’s stroke from deep has deserted him in the playoffs. The Boston Celtics star isn’t even averaging two 3-pointers in roughly six attempts per game. He misfired all five tries from that range in Game 1 versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Until he breaks out of the slump, betting under looks to be the sensible line.

No. 9 - Darius Garland to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-160)

Darius Garland has found it tough going up against Derrick White and Jrue Holiday while Payton Pritchard has made him work hard for his shots. Still, the wily Cleveland Cavaliers guard finished 2-for-8 behind the arc and is averaging two 3-pointers in the playoffs. He will likely maintain that average and get over this player prop.

No. 8 - Donovan Mitchell to go Over 2.5 3-pointers (-162)

Donovan Mitchell had some success behind the arc versus the Boston Celtics, making 4-of-8 3-pointers. “Spida” has been on a roll since the last Game 6 of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ series against the Orlando Magic. Boston’s backcourt is superb defensively but Mitchell can still find a way to hurt the Cs from outside. He is likely getting past this player prop in Game 2.

No. 7 - Derrick White to go Over 3.5 3-pointers (-108)

Derrick White is the Boston Celtics’ deadliest 3-pointer in the playoffs by a mile, which has surprised many. He is making nearly five trifectas in roughly nine attempts per game in the playoffs. “D-White” punished the Cavs’ perimeter defense with a sizzling 7-for-12 clip from deep. Unless he comes down back to earth in one of these games, betting over is the way to go.

Expand Tweet

No. 6 Evan Mobley to go Over 1.5 blocks (-102)

Evan Mobley is averaging 2.8 blocks in eight playoff games, which is a big indicator of how impressive his rim protection has been. However, he only had one rejection against the Boston Celtics in Game 1. The lanky Cleveland Cavaliers forward did change multiple shots around the basket. If he can capitalize on more of those opportunities, which he likely can, piling up more than one block is more than doable.

No. 5 - Al Horford to go Over 10.5 for Rebs+Asts (-125)

Al Horford isn’t as athletic as he once was but the Boston Celtics big man remains tough to move around inside the paint. Mobley is taller with more length but Horford’s size and strength allow him to snare a handful of rebounds. “Big Al” is also an excellent passer, which could help him get over 10.5 combined for rebounds and assists versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No. 4 - Jayson Tatum to go Over 14.5 for Rebs+Asts (-130)

Jayson Tatum has become an excellent rebounder over the last few postseasons. This year, he has improved on that aspect of his game even more, gobbling up 10.5 per game to go with 5.3 assists. Tatum has been asked by Joe Mazzulla to clean the glass in the series when Horford keeps a body on Mobley.

“JT” will have more than his fair share of opportunities to top this line on Thursday.

No. 3 Jaylen Brown to go Over 25.5 points (-106)

Over his last two games for the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.5 points. The Cleveland Cavaliers do not have a natural matchup for him with Dean Wade in street clothes. Donovan Mitchell can spend time on him but Mitchell’s burden on offense will force J.B. Bickerstaff to keep him away from Brown. “JB” is likely hitting past 25 points after scattering 32 points in Game 1.

No. 2 - Donovan Mitchell to go Over 28.5 points (-127)

Over his last three games, Mitchell has been going bonkers scoring the basket. He is averaging 40. 6 points against defenses solely focused on containing him. “Spida” is such in a scorching-hot form that it is quite hard to bet against him topping 28 points.

Expand Tweet

No. 1 Jayson Tatum to go Under 27.5 points (-120)

Boston Celtics fans must be wondering if there’s something wrong with Jayson Tatum. The All-NBA forward is averaging 21.2 points, nearly six points off his regular-season output. Despite that, defenses are hardly giving him anything that could help him snap out of his funk. Until he regains his shooting touch versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, betting under for his points prop makes sense.