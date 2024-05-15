Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5 (May 15)

After pushing the Boston Celtics to the edge but still losing 109-102 in Game 4, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a win-or-go-home situation. The Cavs are hoping they get back Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen for Wednesday’s showdown on the Cs’ home floor. Cleveland will face a long offseason of uncertainties if it is sent home by the No. 1 seed in the East.

The Celtics barely fended off the Cavaliers without two of their opponent’s best players. They will have to play better to close out the series even if “Spida” and Allen are not cleared to play. A win by Boston will give it plenty of time to prepare for the winner of the Knicks-Pacers slugfest.

The moneyline for the Cleveland Cavaliers is +800 while it is -1300 for the Boston Celtics. Cleveland is a +14.5 underdog which makes Boston a -14.5 favorite. Team odds, however, aren’t the only lines fans can put their money on. They can also try player parlays that can give more thrill to their viewing experience.

Top 10 player props for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics, Game 5

No. 10 - Derrick White to go Over 2.5 3-pointers (-130)

After hitting 7-12 3-pointers for the Boston Celtics in Game 1, Derrick White has gone 5-for-20 against the Cleveland Cavaliers from deep. A return to TD Garden could reignite his stroke and allow him to make more than two trifectas in Game 5.

No. 9 - Jrue Holiday to go Over 2.5 3-pointers (+136)

Jrue Holiday has found his shooting form in the last two games, going 7-for-12 during that stretch. He is likely in that vein still on familiar ground on Wednesday and top the said player prop.

No. 8 - Al Horford to go Under 1.5 3-pointers (-105)

Al Horford’s work on the defense and the boards has seemingly taken his efficiency from deep away. He is hitting just 1.0 3-pointers in 5.5 attempts in the Boston Celtics’ series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran could stay on that average and fail to go over two 3-pointers on Wednesday.

No. 7 - Darius Garland to hit Over 2.5 3-pointers (-112)

Darius Garland has to play well, particularly if Donovan Mitchell remains sidelined in Game 5. He was ultra-aggressive in Game 4, jacking up 13 shots from rainbow distance and connecting on four. That might be the trend again for the Cavs to have a chance of extending the series.

No. 6 - Max Strus to go Under 2.5 3-pointers (-146)

Before a 5-for-9 clip from deep in Game 4, Max Strus was only 5-for-18 from deep in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ series against the Boston Celtics. The former Heat gunner particularly struggled in Boston so he might have another rough night at TD Garden on Wednesday.

No. 5 - Evan Mobley to go Over 26.5 for Pts+Rebs (-115)

Evan Mobley’s contributions will be key in the Cavaliers’ hopes of extending the series. He will likely need to have around 20 points and haul down around 10 rebounds for his team. The lanky forward could top this specific player parlay on Wednesday.

No. 4 - Al Horford to go Under 16.5 for Pts+Rebs (-128)

“Big Al” has not topped 16 for points and rebounds combined in the Boston Celtics’ showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unless he explodes in scoring the basket, he is unlikely to go over this player prop.

No. 3 - Jaylen Brown to go Over 24.5 points (-110)

Jaylen Brown has played a controlled series for the Celtics in the 2024 playoffs, probably why he is more efficient this year than last. “JB” has averaged 27.5 points in his last two games and is likely to follow that trend in the closeout matchup on Wednesday.

No. 2 - Donovan Mitchell to go Over 27.5 points (-115)

Donovan Mitchell will not be 100% in Game 5 if he is cleared to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Boston Celtics. “Spida,” however, has shown up when his team’s back is against the wall and could have another big scoring night. Mitchell is injured but he might still have enough to top his points prop.

No. 1 - Jayson Tatum to go Over 29.5 points (-119)

Jayson Tatum just had back-to-back 33-point games in the Boston Celtics 2-0 stretch on the road versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tatum has his rhythm and groove back and likely have another big scoring night versus the Cavs on Wednesday.