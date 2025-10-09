  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 9, 2025

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 9, 2025

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 09, 2025 11:30 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hosted by the Chicago Bulls for their second game of the preseason on October 9. Thursday’s clash at the United Center marks the second consecutive meeting between the two division rivals.

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls game details and betting tips

The Cavaliers-Bulls clash is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) at the United Center, Chicago. The live telecast will be available on FanDuel Sports Network. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-176) vs Bulls (+142)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Odds: Cavaliers (-4 -110) vs Bulls (+4 -110)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o231.5 -110) vs Bulls (u231.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls began their preseason, going up against each other on October 7. Tuesday’s contest at Rocket Arena was an action-packed thriller, witnessing the game go down to the wire.

Ad

After six lead changes and seven ties, the Bulls managed to come on top, clinching a 118-117 win.

Two clutch defensive stops sealed the win for Chicago. In the closing moments, Dalen Terry swatted away Thomas Bryant’s shot to keep the Bulls ahead. Then, with less than a second remaining, Bryant received a perfect inbound pass, but Jalen Smith came through with a game-saving block to deny him once again.

Ad
Ad

Matas Buzelis was the biggest difference maker of the night, leading all scorers with 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls predicted starting lineups

Cavaliers

G: Donovan Mitchell | G: Jaylon Tyson | F: De’Andre Hunter | F: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Bulls

G: Josh Giddey | G: Kevin Huerter | F: Isaac Okoro | F: Matas Buzelis | C: Nikola Vucevic

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Chicago Bulls took the win in their last meeting, but this time the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to emerge victorious. The Cavaliers, who haven’t picked up a preseason victory since 2022, could see their starters and key rotation players get more minutes.

With more star power than the Bulls, the Cavaliers have a great opportunity to snap their losing skid.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Advait Jajodia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications