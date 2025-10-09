Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 9, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hosted by the Chicago Bulls for their second game of the preseason on October 9. Thursday’s clash at the United Center marks the second consecutive meeting between the two division rivals.Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls game details and betting tipsThe Cavaliers-Bulls clash is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) at the United Center, Chicago. The live telecast will be available on FanDuel Sports Network. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).Moneyline: Cavaliers (-176) vs Bulls (+142)Odds: Cavaliers (-4 -110) vs Bulls (+4 -110)Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o231.5 -110) vs Bulls (u231.5 -110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls previewThe Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls began their preseason, going up against each other on October 7. Tuesday’s contest at Rocket Arena was an action-packed thriller, witnessing the game go down to the wire.After six lead changes and seven ties, the Bulls managed to come on top, clinching a 118-117 win.Two clutch defensive stops sealed the win for Chicago. In the closing moments, Dalen Terry swatted away Thomas Bryant’s shot to keep the Bulls ahead. Then, with less than a second remaining, Bryant received a perfect inbound pass, but Jalen Smith came through with a game-saving block to deny him once again.Matas Buzelis was the biggest difference maker of the night, leading all scorers with 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds.Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls predicted starting lineupsCavaliersG: Donovan Mitchell | G: Jaylon Tyson | F: De’Andre Hunter | F: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett AllenBullsG: Josh Giddey | G: Kevin Huerter | F: Isaac Okoro | F: Matas Buzelis | C: Nikola VucevicCleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls predictionThe Chicago Bulls took the win in their last meeting, but this time the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to emerge victorious. The Cavaliers, who haven’t picked up a preseason victory since 2022, could see their starters and key rotation players get more minutes.With more star power than the Bulls, the Cavaliers have a great opportunity to snap their losing skid.