Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 27, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Dallas Mavericks for the first time this season on Wednesday. Cleveland has been on a roll, winning four of their last five games. The Cavs, even without Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, beat the Chicago Bulls 109-95 on Saturday.

Luka Doncic served a 50-point masterpiece on Christmas Day and led the Mavericks to an impressive 128-114 win over the Phoenix Suns. “Luka Legend” created more history by reaching 10K career points and becoming just the sixth player to reach that milestone before turning 25 years old. Cleveland’s defense will squarely be on him if he’s available to play.

The Cleveland Cavaliers could again be heavily undermanned when they visit the Mavericks. All of the aforementioned stars are either out or questionable. Cleveland will have a long night in Dallas if Mitchell and Caris LeVert remain out.

Injuries for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks

Here’s the injury report for both teams ahead of their encounter on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries for Dec. 27, 2023

Seven players are on the Cavaliers’ injury report. Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee surgery), and Jerome Ty (ankle) have been ruled out. Sam Merill is dealing with a right wrist sprain and will be doubtful. Donovan Mitchell (illness) and Caris LeVert (knee) are considered questionable.

Ricky Rubio is not with the team and has not played a minute this season.

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Dec. 27, 2023

Luka Doncic is surprisingly on the list after his incredible performance against the Phoenix Suns. The All-Star guard is dealing with left quad soreness. Maxi Kleber (toe), Josh Green (elbow) and Kyrie Irving (heel) will be unavailable for the Dallas Mavericks.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth charts

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 27, 2023

Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Max Strus are expected to start. If Donovan Mitchell is cleared to play, he should be lining up with them. Craig Porter can take Mitchell’s place if “Spida” is unable to play. Caris LeVert will also be an option if he is allowed to play.

It remains to be seen how Cleveland’s offense will perform without several of their best scorers.

Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart:

Point Guards Craig Porter Shooting Guards Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Caris LeVert Small Forwards Isaac Okoro Georges Niang Sam Merrill Power Forwards Dean Wade Center Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson Damian Jones

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 27, 2023

Seth Curry could take Luka Doncic’s spot if the Slovenian isn’t cleared to play. Tim Hardaway Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., Dereck Lively II and Dante Exum could be coach Jason Kidd’s other starters.

Like the Cavs, Dallas’ offense could be significantly different if Doncic is unavailable.

Dallas Mavericks depth chart:

Point Guards Luka Doncic Dante Exum Shooting Guards Seth Curry Jaden Hardy Small Forwards Tim Hardaway Jr. Power Forwards Derrick Jones Jr. Grant Williams Centers Dereck Lively II Richaun Holmes

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks key matchups

Several key players from both teams are sidelined but there are still interesting matchups that fans would love to see.

Luka Doncic vs Isaac Okoro

The Phoenix Suns threw the kitchen sink at Luka Doncic and they couldn’t do anything. Isaac Okoro is Cleveland’s best perimeter player and will likely get the first chance of trying to contain “Luka Legend” if the superstar is available.

Okoro, though, will need help. The Cavaliers could vary their coverage and try not to get Doncic comfortable.

Donovan Mitchell vs Dante Exum

Exum has often been tasked with defending some of the Western Conference’s best perimeter players. Dallas has counted on him to provide decent coverage. If Donovan Mitchell plays, he is going to handle that role again.

Without Doncic, Exum must also play his part as the team’s quarterback on offense. How he handles both roles will be interesting to see.

Jarrett Allen vs Dereck Lively II

Unlike the previous two matchups, this one will inevitably happen. Jarrett Allen and Dereck Lively II will go head-to-head right from the start. Both are long, high-leapers and relish contact around the rim. If the Mavericks and the Cavaliers don’t have their best scorers, this battle could be even more important in the game.