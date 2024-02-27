Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face another test in their bid to challenge the big teams when they face the in-form Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Mavericks, riding on Luka Doncic and the resurgent Kyrie Irving, were on a seven-game winning streak which came to an end in their last matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, got back to winning ways against the Wizards in their last game after two back-to-back losses. Their glut of young stars have been especially impressive this season, resulting in a 37-19 record which places them second in their Conference. The Mavericks, currently in eighth spot, will be looking to make use of the recent progress but have multiple gametime decisions to make, with respect to injuries.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for Feb. 27

Not one player has been listed as injured for the Cavaliers in the buildup to the Mavericks clash. J. B. Bickerstaff will have a full roster to count on and can be expected to stick to his preferred lineup, considering the success it has got this season. Donovan Mitchell returned from a one-game absence against the Wizards and will again be responsible to lead the team's offense.

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Feb. 27

The Dallas Mavericks will be optimistic, considering both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are fit and firing. However, the Cavaliers matchup is the second of a back-to-back which means the likes of Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum and Josh Green will be assessed before the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart Feb. 27

The Cavaliers can be expected to lineup with the same starting 5 which got them the win against the Wizards. Darius Garland will pair up with Donovan Mitchell with Jarrett Allen at the Center and a frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Max Strus.

Point guards Donovan Mitchell Craig Porter Shooting guards Darius Garland Caris LeVert Small forwards Evan Mobley Isaac Okoro Power forwards Max Strus Sam Merrill Centers Jarrett Allen Dean Wade

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 27

The eye-watering backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving should return for their 9th straight game together. The Mavericks have gone 7-2 during this period even though the rest of the starting lineup may depend on the other players’ recovery from the loss against the Pacers.

Point guards Kyrie Irving Dante Exum Shooting guards Luka Doncic Tim Hardaway Jr. Small forwards Josh Green Derrick Jones Jr. Power forwards PJ Washington Maxi Kleber Centers Dereck Lively II Daniel Gafford

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks key matchups

The most obvious matchup that might end up deciding the game is how the backcourt performs. Luka Doncic will again be looking to take charge as he has consistently this season.

Donovan Mitchell returned from his one-game absence and was not at his best against the Wizards. The Cavaliers will be counting on him to score big which means that the two players might as well end up deciding the game on Wednesday.