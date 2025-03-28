Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 28 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be welcomed by the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Arena in Ohio on Friday. The game between the two Eastern Conference teams marks their fourth matchup of the 2024-2025 season. Having already clinched the regular season series, Donovan Mitchell and co. will aim to complete the sweep.

Despite an impressive campaign, the Pistons have proven to struggle against the Cavs. The first game between the two teams took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Oct. 25. While Cade Cunningham did post a sensational 33-point performance for Detroit, the Cavs’ starting lineup combining for 84 points, led to a 113-101 victory.

The second matchup on Jan. 27 was an even more one-sided affair. Mitchell and Darius Garland were too much for Detroit to handle as the All-Star backcourt duo collectively scored 43 points in the 110-91 victory.

Their most recent clash told a different story, being far more competitive thanks to Cunningham’s 38-point outburst. But without Mitchell in the lineup, Garland and Evan Mobley stepped up big time. The one-two punch lodged 55 points in a 118-115 buzzer-beating win.

Cunningham has been the Pistons’ focal point throughout the season, particularly in each of these three matchups. Unfortunately, the star guard continues to remain sidelined for tonight’s game due to a left calf contusion, likely resulting in the Cavs’ securing yet another dominant win.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 28

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

The Boston Celtics are expected to start Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Struss, Dean Wade, and Jarret Allen.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Max Struss Dean Wade Jarret Allen Craig Porter Jr. Sam Merrill De'Andre Hunter Javonte Green Tristan Thompson Isaac Okoro Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

The Detroit Pistons’ projected starting lineup includes Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Dennis Schroder Tim Hardaway Jr. Ausar Thompson Tobias Harris Jalen Duren Marcus Sasser Malik Beasley Ronald Holland II Simone Fontecchio Isaiah Stewart Daniss Jenkins Lindy Waters III Paul Reed Tolu Smith

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Injury Reports for Mar. 28

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a fairly fit roster for the upcoming clash against the Pistons. Only three players have been added to the injury report – Evan Mobley, Jaylon Tyson, and Ty Jerome – listed as “day-to-day”.

Detroit Pistons injury report

The Detroit Pistons are missing their best player – Cade Cunningham – for tonight’s matchup due to a calf contusion. Joining him on the bench will be Jade Ivey, who has been out for the past few weeks due to a left fibula fracture.

