Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 19

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Golden State Warriors at the Cox Pavilion in one of seven Summer League games slated for Saturday. This will be the fifth and final game of the Las Vegas Summer League for both teams.Golden State and Cleveland are 2-2 through their first four games and will look to close the Summer League with a winning record.Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors game details and oddsThe Cavaliers-Warriors game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET. Fans can stream the matchup with NBA League Pass.Moneyline: Warriors (-145) vs Cavaliers (+115)Odds: Warriors (-2.5) vs. Cavaliers (+2.5)Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o182.5) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u182.5)Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors previewThe Warriors have seen promising signs from pick No. 52, Alex Toohey. The 6-foot-8 forward recorded 14 and 15 points in his first two Summer League appearances. He also has a knack for crashing the boards, racking up 14 rebounds over that stretch.If Toohey can polish his 3-point shooting, he could prove valuable for the Dubs. Drafted at No. 56, Will Richard, has also been solid, recording 10.6 points on 47% shooting through his first three games.Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have received solid contributions from Tyrese Proctor, who was drafted 49th. He has made three appearances, averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Third-year player Craig Porter Jr. has also been solid, averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists through three games.Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors Summer League rosterHere is a look at the Cavaliers and the Warriors’ NBA summer league rosters ahead of their game on Sunday.CavaliersPlayerPositionCraig Porter Jr.GuardJaxson RobinsonGuardNorchad OmierCenterJaylon TysonGuardKadin ShedrickCenterTyrese ProctorGuardNae'Qwan TomlinForwardDarius BrownGuardWarith AlatisheForwardTristan EnarunaForwardChaney JohnsonForwardDenver JonesGuardSaliou NiangForwardWarriorsPlayerPositionTaran ArmstrongGuardWill RichardForward-GuardJules BernardGuardLeopold DelaunayGuardMarques BoldenCenterAlex TooheyForwardChance McMillianGuardBlake HinsonForwardAlex Higgins-TitshaForwardBez MbengGuardDonta ScottForwardIsaiah MobleyCenterChris ManonGuard-ForwardLJ CryerGuardJackson RoweForwardJaden ShackelfordGuardColeman HawkinsCenterJa’Vier FrancisForwardGabe MadsenGuard-ForwardCleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors predictionThe Warriors are favorites to defeat the Cavaliers on Saturday. Both teams are close in terms of quality, so expect a close game. While the Dubs are favorites, this matchup could easily go either way.Our prediction: The Warriors to win