Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 19

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 19, 2025 11:57 GMT
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League (Credits: Getty)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Golden State Warriors at the Cox Pavilion in one of seven Summer League games slated for Saturday. This will be the fifth and final game of the Las Vegas Summer League for both teams.

Ad

Golden State and Cleveland are 2-2 through their first four games and will look to close the Summer League with a winning record.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors game details and odds

The Cavaliers-Warriors game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET. Fans can stream the matchup with NBA League Pass.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Warriors (-145) vs Cavaliers (+115)

Odds: Warriors (-2.5) vs. Cavaliers (+2.5)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o182.5) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u182.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors preview

Ad

The Warriors have seen promising signs from pick No. 52, Alex Toohey. The 6-foot-8 forward recorded 14 and 15 points in his first two Summer League appearances. He also has a knack for crashing the boards, racking up 14 rebounds over that stretch.

If Toohey can polish his 3-point shooting, he could prove valuable for the Dubs. Drafted at No. 56, Will Richard, has also been solid, recording 10.6 points on 47% shooting through his first three games.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have received solid contributions from Tyrese Proctor, who was drafted 49th. He has made three appearances, averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Third-year player Craig Porter Jr. has also been solid, averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists through three games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors Summer League roster

Here is a look at the Cavaliers and the Warriors’ NBA summer league rosters ahead of their game on Sunday.

Ad

Cavaliers

Player

Position

Craig Porter Jr.

Guard

Jaxson Robinson

Guard

Norchad Omier

Center

Jaylon Tyson

Guard

Kadin Shedrick

Center

Tyrese Proctor

Guard

Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Forward

Darius Brown

Guard

Warith Alatishe

Forward

Tristan Enaruna

Forward

Chaney Johnson

Forward

Denver Jones

Guard

Saliou Niang

Forward

Ad

Warriors

Player

Position

Taran Armstrong

Guard

Will Richard

Forward-Guard

Jules Bernard

Guard

Leopold Delaunay

Guard

Marques Bolden

Center

Alex Toohey

Forward

Chance McMillian

Guard

Blake Hinson

Forward

Alex Higgins-Titsha

Forward

Bez Mbeng

Guard

Donta Scott

Forward

Isaiah Mobley

Center

Chris Manon

Guard-Forward

LJ Cryer

Guard

Jackson Rowe

Forward

Jaden Shackelford

Guard

Coleman Hawkins

Center

Ja’Vier Francis

Forward

Gabe Madsen

Guard-Forward

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors prediction

Ad

The Warriors are favorites to defeat the Cavaliers on Saturday. Both teams are close in terms of quality, so expect a close game. While the Dubs are favorites, this matchup could easily go either way.

Our prediction: The Warriors to win

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications