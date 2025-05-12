Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box score for May 11 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers matchup is the second of two NBA playoff games scheduled on Sunday. Heading into Game 4, the Pacers are holding on to a 2-1 series lead.

Indiana seized homecourt advantage in Game 1 with a 121-112 victory in Cleveland. The Pacers would then have a repeat performance inside Rocket Arena as Tyrese Haliburton hit a clutch three to take a 120-119 win for the Cavaliers in Game 2.

When the series swung to Indianapolis in Game 3, the Cavaliers — led by Donovan Mitchell, who exploded for 43 points — finally notched a victory in this series. Cleveland will be looking to tie up the series in Game 4 while the Pacers go for a commanding 3-1 lead.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score

Cavaliers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Max Strus 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 6;08 1-2 1-2 0-0 -6 Evan Mobley 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 5:38 1-2 1-2 0-0 -9 Jarrett Allen 2 1 1 0 1 2 0 7:28 0-1 0-0 2-2 -12 Darius Garland 0 0 1 1 0 1 2 7:27 0-1 0-0 0-0 -12 Donovan Mitchell 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 5:39 0-3 0-1 2-2 -9 De'Andre Hunter 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1:50 0-1 0-1 0-0 -3 Ty Jerome 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1:50 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Sam Merrill 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1:20 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6

Pacers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Aaron Nesmith 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 6:08 1-2 1-1 0-0 +6 Pascal Siakam 4 1 3 1 0 0 2 4:02 2-2 0-0 0-0 +7 Myles Turner 5 2 3 0 0 0 0 7:28 2-5 1-1 0-0 +12 Tyrese Haliburton 2 4 2 0 0 1 0 7:28 1-3 0-1 0-0 +12 Andrew Nembhard 3 0 1 2 0 0 0 6:09 1-1 1-1 0-0 +6 Obi Toppin 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 3:26 2-2 1-1 0-0 +5 Bennedict Mathurin 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1:20 0-0 0-0 0-0 +6 TJ McConnell 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1:19 0-1 0-0 0-0 +6

