Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box score for May 11 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 4
The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers matchup is the second of two NBA playoff games scheduled on Sunday. Heading into Game 4, the Pacers are holding on to a 2-1 series lead.
Indiana seized homecourt advantage in Game 1 with a 121-112 victory in Cleveland. The Pacers would then have a repeat performance inside Rocket Arena as Tyrese Haliburton hit a clutch three to take a 120-119 win for the Cavaliers in Game 2.
When the series swung to Indianapolis in Game 3, the Cavaliers — led by Donovan Mitchell, who exploded for 43 points — finally notched a victory in this series. Cleveland will be looking to tie up the series in Game 4 while the Pacers go for a commanding 3-1 lead.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score
Cavaliers
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Max Strus
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
6;08
1-2
1-2
0-0
-6
Evan Mobley
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
5:38
1-2
1-2
0-0
-9
Jarrett Allen
2
1
1
0
1
2
0
7:28
0-1
0-0
2-2
-12
Darius Garland
0
0
1
1
0
1
2
7:27
0-1
0-0
0-0
-12
Donovan Mitchell
2
0
0
1
0
1
0
5:39
0-3
0-1
2-2
-9
De'Andre Hunter
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
1:50
0-1
0-1
0-0
-3
Ty Jerome
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1:50
0-0
0-0
0-0
-3
Sam Merrill
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1:20
0-0
0-0
0-0
-6
Pacers
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Aaron Nesmith
3
0
0
0
0
1
1
6:08
1-2
1-1
0-0
+6
Pascal Siakam
4
1
3
1
0
0
2
4:02
2-2
0-0
0-0
+7
Myles Turner
5
2
3
0
0
0
0
7:28
2-5
1-1
0-0
+12
Tyrese Haliburton
2
4
2
0
0
1
0
7:28
1-3
0-1
0-0
+12
Andrew Nembhard
3
0
1
2
0
0
0
6:09
1-1
1-1
0-0
+6
Obi Toppin
5
0
0
0
0
0
1
3:26
2-2
1-1
0-0
+5
Bennedict Mathurin
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
1:20
0-0
0-0
0-0
+6
TJ McConnell
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1:19
0-1
0-0
0-0
+6
