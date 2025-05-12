Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box score for May 11 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 4

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 12, 2025 00:45 GMT
The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers matchup is the second of two NBA playoff games scheduled on Sunday. Heading into Game 4, the Pacers are holding on to a 2-1 series lead.

Indiana seized homecourt advantage in Game 1 with a 121-112 victory in Cleveland. The Pacers would then have a repeat performance inside Rocket Arena as Tyrese Haliburton hit a clutch three to take a 120-119 win for the Cavaliers in Game 2.

When the series swung to Indianapolis in Game 3, the Cavaliers — led by Donovan Mitchell, who exploded for 43 points — finally notched a victory in this series. Cleveland will be looking to tie up the series in Game 4 while the Pacers go for a commanding 3-1 lead.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score

Cavaliers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Max Strus32000006;081-21-20-0-6
Evan Mobley31000005:381-21-20-0-9
Jarrett Allen21101207:280-10-02-2-12
Darius Garland00110127:270-10-00-0-12
Donovan Mitchell20010105:390-30-12-2-9
De'Andre Hunter0 1 000101:500-10-10-0-3
Ty Jerome0 0 000001:500-00-00-0-3
Sam Merrill0 0 000011:200-00-00-0-6
Pacers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Aaron Nesmith30000116:081-21-10-0+6
Pascal Siakam41310024:022-20-00-0+7
Myles Turner52300007:282-51-10-0+12
Tyrese Haliburton24200107:281-30-10-0+12
Andrew Nembhard30120006:091-11-10-0+6
Obi Toppin5 0 000013:262-21-10-0+5
Bennedict Mathurin0 1 000111:200-00-00-0+6
TJ McConnell0 0 100001:190-10-00-0+6
Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

