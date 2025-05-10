Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 9 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 3

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 10, 2025 00:58 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score for Game 3 on Friday. [photo: Imagn]

The Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 on Friday. After losing both games at home, the Cavaliers try to avoid a three-game deficit with a crucial road win. The availability of Darius Garland, who missed Cleveland’s last four playoff games, could give the Cavs the boost they need to break through in the series.

Garland hit a 27-footer midway through the first quarter to give the Cavaliers a 23-8 advantage. As they have always done in the series, the Pacers remained unfazed by the lead and rallied to tie the game 32-32 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The Cavaliers got off to another scorching hot start in the second quarter. Unlike in the first, their defense finally showed up to keep the Pacers from overturning another large lead. Cleveland dominated the period 34-13 to take a 66-45 advantage at halftime.

Trending
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Evan Mobley1093
Jarrett Allen1362
Darius Garland512
Donovan Mitchell1753
Max Strus1363
Dean Wade021
De'Andre Hunter340
Ty Jerome210
Sam Merrill312
Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam 432
Aaron Nesmith240
Myles Turner1210
Andrew Nembhard321
Tyrese Haliburton203
Obi Toppin410
Thomas Bryant030
T.J. McConnell236
Bennedict Mathurin1300
Ben Sheppard300
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation!

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
