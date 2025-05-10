Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 9 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 on Friday. After losing both games at home, the Cavaliers try to avoid a three-game deficit with a crucial road win. The availability of Darius Garland, who missed Cleveland’s last four playoff games, could give the Cavs the boost they need to break through in the series.

Ad

Garland hit a 27-footer midway through the first quarter to give the Cavaliers a 23-8 advantage. As they have always done in the series, the Pacers remained unfazed by the lead and rallied to tie the game 32-32 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The Cavaliers got off to another scorching hot start in the second quarter. Unlike in the first, their defense finally showed up to keep the Pacers from overturning another large lead. Cleveland dominated the period 34-13 to take a 66-45 advantage at halftime.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Evan Mobley 10 9 3 Jarrett Allen 13 6 2 Darius Garland 5 1 2 Donovan Mitchell 17 5 3 Max Strus 13 6 3 Dean Wade 0 2 1 De'Andre Hunter 3 4 0 Ty Jerome 2 1 0 Sam Merrill 3 1 2

Ad

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 4 3 2 Aaron Nesmith 2 4 0 Myles Turner 12 1 0 Andrew Nembhard 3 2 1 Tyrese Haliburton 2 0 3 Obi Toppin 4 1 0 Thomas Bryant 0 3 0 T.J. McConnell 2 3 6 Bennedict Mathurin 13 0 0 Ben Sheppard 3 0 0

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.