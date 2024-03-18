Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers injury reports for March 18 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Indiana Pacers host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday (Mar. 18) as the two sides jostle for a top-five finish. The Cavs are placed third in the East with a 42-25 record despite their injury concerns. Indiana have blown hot and cold in their last few games and are placed sixth with a 38-30 run so far.

Both teams met twice earlier this season with the Pacers winning both their matchups. With Donovan Mitchell rested, the Cavaliers will head into the contest lacking ample ammo; however with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen healthy, they will fancy their chances.

The Pacers lead the head-to-head with 108 wins in 209 regular season matchups. On that note, here are the injury reports from the two camps ahead of the Monday matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers injury reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without star guard Donovan Mitchell as a nasal fracture sees him sidelined from Monday's marquee matchup against the Pacers.

At the time of writing, ESPN also lists Evan Mobley as out, while adding that he is no longer wearing an ankle boot. Hosts Indiana will be without forward Doug McDermott for the contest.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for March 18, 2024

More bad news was in store for the Cavaliers after their loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The All-Star shooting guard sustained a nasal fracture during the game and was ruled out for the fixture against the Pacers.

Also joining him on the sidelines will be Max Strus (knee) and Dean Wade (knee). Mobley is expected to be on the bench as well, while Ty Jerome remains out indefinitely following his arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle.

Player Injury Status Donovan Mitchell Nose Out Max Strus Knee Out Dean Wade Knee Out Evan Mobley Ankle Out Ty Jerome Ankle Out

Indiana Pacers injury report for March 18, 2024

The Pacers are largely healthy as the regular season enters the business end. They will be without McDermott who is out with a calf issue, while Bennedict Mathurin is out for the rest of the season. He is slated to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Player Injury Status Doug McDermott Calf Out Bennedict Mathurin Shoulder Out

When will Donovan Mitchell return?

At the time of writing, there is no official word on when Donovan Mitchell would return to action. He will get a three-day hiatus after the loss to the Rockets, and the Cavs will host the Miami Heat on March 20.

It remains to be seen if the guard will make his appearance on Wednesday night against Jimmy Butler and Co.