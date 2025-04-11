Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (April 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers survived the Eastern Conference-best Cleveland Cavaliers 114-112 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. He shot 8-for-16, including 4-for-11 from the 3-point line. Aaron Nesmith finished with 22 points and six rebounds on 7-for-14 shooting (3-for-6 on 3-pointers). Jarace Walker contributed 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting (3-for-4 from downtown) off the bench.

Myles Turner had 13 points and six rebounds, while Pascal Siakam finished with 10 points and eight boards. Off the bench, Bennedict Mathurin scored 13 points (6-for-14), while Obi Toppin added 10 points and four rebounds.

Ty Jerome led the Cavaliers with 24 points and six rebounds on 9-for-16 shooting, including 4-for-6 from the 3-point line. De'Andre Hunter finished with 23 points and 11 boards on 9-for-19 shooting (3-for-7 on 3-pointers). Craig Porter Jr. added 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting off the bench.

Sam Merrill had 15 points and four assists on 5-for-9 shooting, including 5-for-8 from beyond the arc, while Isaac Okoro scored 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting (2-for-5 on triples) off the bench.

Indiana won its sixth straight game and improved to 49-31. Before Thursday's games, the league posted the possible playoff seedings. Pending the results of the other games, fourth-placed Indiana could still snag the No. 3 spot from the New York Knicks.

On the other hand, Cleveland has already secured the first seed and home-court advantage throughout the East playoffs.

The teams have two games remaining in their schedule. Their season finale will be a rematch on Sunday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. They will be both in action on Friday: Indiana will host the Orlando Magic, while the Cavaliers will visit New York.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- De'Andre Hunter 23 11 2 2 1 3 9-19 3-7 2-2 18 Dean Wade 8 4 4 2 0 1 3-7 2-5 0-0 6 Jarrett Allen 3 10 1 0 0 0 1-4 0-0 1-2 -3 Sam Merrill 15 3 4 1 1 0 5-9 5-8 0-0 -2 Ty Jerome 24 2 6 0 1 2 9-16 4-6 2-2 13 Craig Porter Jr. 16 3 3 0 0 4 7-17 1-4 1-2 -13 Isaac Okoro 13 2 2 0 0 0 5-11 2-6 1-1 -1 Javonte Green 3 2 2 1 0 1 1-3 0-1 1-2 -14 Tristan Thompson 7 12 0 0 0 0 3-8 0-0 1-2 -5 Jaylon Tyson 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-4 0-0 0-0 -9 Emoni Bates DNP - - - - - - - - - Chuma Okeke DNP - - - - - - - - - Nae'Qwan Tomlin DNP - - - - - - - - - Luke Travers DNP - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Nesmith 22 6 1 0 0 0 7-14 3-6 5-6 4 Pascal Siakam 10 8 2 0 1 2 4-10 1-2 1-3 4 Myles Turner 13 7 1 0 4 2 4-9 1-4 4-5 9 Andrew Nembhard 2 1 7 2 0 0 1-8 0-3 0-0 6 Tyrese Haliburton 23 8 10 0 3 2 8-16 4-11 3-4 15 Bennedict Mathurin 13 3 1 1 0 0 6-14 1-5 0-0 -8 Obi Toppin 10 4 2 0 2 1 4-7 1-4 1-2 -3 T.J. McConnell 6 3 4 0 1 0 3-6 0-1 0-0 -2 Thomas Bryant 0 3 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -7 Jarace Walker 15 3 0 0 0 2 6-7 3-4 0-0 -8 Tony Bradley DNP - - - - - - - - - RayJ Dennis DNP - - - - - - - - - Enrique Freeman DNP - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy DNP - - - - - - - - - James Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - -

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers game summary

The Indiana Pacers had a 28-23 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of the first quarter. The Cavaliers outscored the Pacers 33-24 to take a 56-52 lead into the break. Ty Jerome led Cleveland with 16 points in the first half.

In the third quarter, Indiana outscored the Cavs 29-26. However, Cleveland still led 82-81 heading into the final frame. At that point, Jerome already had 24 points, while Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 19.

Indiana's 10-0 run behind Tyrese Haliburton's eight points created the separation in the fourth quarter. The Pacers held on for their 49th victory this season.

