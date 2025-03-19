Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers player stats and box score (Mar. 18) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers visited the LA Clippers on Tuesday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The Clippers (38-30) aim to extend their three-game winning streak and have won six of their previous seven games. They sit at the eighth seed in the tight playoff race in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, the NBA-best Cavaliers (56-11) look to avenge their 108-103 loss to the Orlando Magic. Their 16-game winning run was snapped on Sunday.

The teams will meet again on March 30 at the Rocket Arena (formerly Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Max Strus 6 0 1 0 0 0 2-5 2-4 0-0 5 Evan Mobley 4 1 0 1 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 10 Jarrett Allen 4 3 0 1 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 5 Donovan Mitchell 10 2 5 0 0 0 3-5 1-3 3-3 10 Darius Garland 5 2 3 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 2-2 5 Ty Jerome 6 0 2 0 0 0 2-4 1-2 1-2 1 De'Andre Hunter 10 0 0 0 0 0 4-4 2-2 0-0 1 Sam Merrill 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 3

LA Clippers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Norman Powell 4 1 0 0 0 1 2-3 0-1 0-0 -6 Kawhi Leonard 5 0 1 0 0 0 2-3 1-1 0-0 -5 Ivica Zubac 6 4 1 0 0 0 3-4 0-0 0-0 -5 Kris Dunn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -8 James Harden 11 1 4 0 0 0 2-4 2-4 3-4 -8 Bogdan Bogdanovic 6 0 2 0 0 1 2-2 2-2 0-0 -2 Derrick Jones Jr. 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 Ben Simmons 0 0 2 1 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 -3 Nicolas Batum 3 1 2 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 -3

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 45-37 lead over the LA Clippers.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

