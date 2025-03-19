Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers player stats and box score (Mar. 18) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers visited the LA Clippers on Tuesday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
The Clippers (38-30) aim to extend their three-game winning streak and have won six of their previous seven games. They sit at the eighth seed in the tight playoff race in the Western Conference.
On the other hand, the NBA-best Cavaliers (56-11) look to avenge their 108-103 loss to the Orlando Magic. Their 16-game winning run was snapped on Sunday.
The teams will meet again on March 30 at the Rocket Arena (formerly Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers game summary
At the end of the first quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 45-37 lead over the LA Clippers.
This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.
