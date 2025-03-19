  • home icon
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers player stats and box score (Mar. 18) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 19, 2025 03:11 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Getty
Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers hosted Donovan Mitchell and the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (Image Source: Getty)

The Cleveland Cavaliers visited the LA Clippers on Tuesday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The Clippers (38-30) aim to extend their three-game winning streak and have won six of their previous seven games. They sit at the eighth seed in the tight playoff race in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, the NBA-best Cavaliers (56-11) look to avenge their 108-103 loss to the Orlando Magic. Their 16-game winning run was snapped on Sunday.

The teams will meet again on March 30 at the Rocket Arena (formerly Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Max Strus6010002-52-40-05
Evan Mobley4101002-30-00-010
Jarrett Allen4301002-20-00-05
Donovan Mitchell10250003-51-33-310
Darius Garland5230001-31-22-25
Ty Jerome6020002-41-21-21
De'Andre Hunter10000004-42-20-01
Sam Merrill0100010-00-00-03
LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Norman Powell4100012-30-10-0-6
Kawhi Leonard5010002-31-10-0-5
Ivica Zubac6410003-40-00-0-5
Kris Dunn0000000-20-20-0-8
James Harden11140002-42-43-4-8
Bogdan Bogdanovic6020012-22-20-0-2
Derrick Jones Jr.2200001-20-10-00
Ben Simmons0021010-10-00-0-3
Nicolas Batum3120001-11-10-0-3
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 45-37 lead over the LA Clippers.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
