The LA Clippers are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. This will be their first meeting of the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the league this season. They hold the first seed (56-11) in the Eastern Conference and have already clinched the division with 15 games left.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are eighth (38-30) in the Western Conference, three and a half games ahead of the Sacramento Kings. A win tonight will help LA create some much-needed separation from the teams below them in the West.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Cavaliers-Clippers game will take place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) and can be streamed live via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-179) vs Clippers (+150)

Odds: Cavaliers (-4) vs. Clippers (+4)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o231 -108) vs. Clippers (u231 -112)

Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Preview

The Clippers are rolling into this game having won their last three games against the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat. They’re also 6-4 over their last 10 outings and will undoubtedly look to extend their winning streak to four against the Cavs.

James Harden has come to life during this final stretch of the 2024-25 season and will be expected to lead the team tonight. He is putting up 26.3 points, 9.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds over his last 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard has also slowly begun to find his footing, averaging 23.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 3.2 apg over his last 10 games. Between these two, the Clippers should be able to make things difficult for the Cavaliers tonight. Both teams are pretty healthy for this game so it should be a good test of strength for the Clippers.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineup

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SF: Max Strus | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Clippers

PG: James Harden | SG: Kris Dunn | SF: Norman Powell | PF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

Donovan Mitchell is in fine form ahead of this game, averaging 25.4 ppg, 4.5 apg and 4.4 rpg in his last 10 games. He also had a monster game scoring 41 points against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 28. With him rolling, it would be smart to bet on Mitchell to surpass his points prop of 24.5.

Harden will likely be counted on to facilitate for his team against the Cavaliers and might not score as much, considering how defensively sound their opponents are. As such, it could pay off to bet on Harden surpassing his assists prop of 8.5.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Prediction

The Cavaliers lost their last game, but they’re still favorites to win against the Clippers. Moreover, their loss against the Orlando Magic should be a good wake-up call for the team. Expect the Cavaliers to cover the spread and extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.

