Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Clippers matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Sunday (Mar. 30). The Cavaliers are first in the Eastern Conference, while the Clippers are sixth in the Western Conference.

They have met 139 times in the regular season, with the Cavaliers holding a 78-61 advantage. This will be their second matchup of the season, with the Clippers holding a 1-0 advantage. Their last encounter was on Mar. 19, when the Clippers beat the odds to win 132-119 at home at Intuit Dome, California.

The Clippers' Kawhi Leonard recorded a game-high 33 points, alongside seven rebounds and four assists. The Cavaliers' Ivica Zubac added 28 points, 20 rebounds and one assist.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers game details and odds

The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Fans can watch it on TV via FDSOH and FDSSC. It can also be streamed via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-300) vs. Clippers (+240)

Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5) vs. Clippers (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (u231.0) vs. Clippers -110 (o231.0)

Cleveland (59-15) enters the matchup after seeing their three-game winning streak snapped on Friday away against the Detroit Pistons, 133-122. Donovan Mitchell recorded 38 points, five rebounds and three assists in the loss.

The Clippers (42-31) come into this game in incredible form, having lost once in the last eight matchups. Their last game was the 132-100 away win against the Brooklyn Nets. Kawhi Leonard recorded 31 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers betting props

Donovan Mitchell's point total is set at 25.5, which is slightly above his season average of 24.0 points. However, he has averaged 21.8 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet here is the under.

Meanwhile, James Harden's point total is 23.5, which is also slightly above his season average of 22.5 points. He has averaged 24.9 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet is to take the under.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the oddsmakers' favorites against the LA Clippers. Based on the moneyline odds, they are projected to win at 75%, while the Clippers have a projected win probability of 29.4%.

