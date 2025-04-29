Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game player stats and box score for April 28 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat battled in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Monday at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The Cavaliers have a commanding 3-0 lead and could close out the series with a sweep. Should they advance, they will be the second team in the 2025 NBA playoffs to be in the conference semifinals after the OKC Thunder.

Cleveland has been dominant in this series. They opened their postseason with a 121-100 Game 1 win. They followed that up with a 121-112 victory in Game 2. On the road in Game 3, they dismantled the Heat 124-87 — Miami's worst playoff loss in franchise history.

The Cavs will need to wait for the winner between the No. 4 Indiana Pacers and the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers have a 3-1 lead and could close out the series in Tuesday's Game 5 at Indiana.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Max Strus 3 4 2 1 0 2 1-6 1-4 0-0 28 Evan Mobley 10 5 1 1 2 0 3-5 1-3 3-4 17 Jarrett Allen 12 11 1 6 0 0 4-4 0-0 4-4 33 Sam Merrill 3 1 0 1 0 1 1-3 1-3 0-0 25 Donovan Mitchell 13 0 3 1 0 2 5-11 3-6 0-0 25 Ty Jerome 8 2 5 0 0 1 2-5 1-2 3-3 25 De'Andre Hunter 18 1 1 1 0 0 6-9 3-3 3-3 22 Dean Wade 5 5 0 0 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 20 Javonte Green DNP - - - - - - - - - Chuma Okeke DNP - - - - - - - - - Isaac Okoro DNP - - - - - - - - - Craig Porter Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Tristan Thompson DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaylon Tyson DNP - - - - - - - - - Darius Garland DNP - - - - - - - - -

Miami Heat

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Andrew Wiggins 0 3 1 0 0 2 0-5 0-2 0-0 -21 Bam Adebayo 6 5 2 1 0 2 3-6 0-2 0-1 -27 Kel'el Ware 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -9 Tyler Herro 4 1 1 0 0 1 1-8 1-7 1-2 -36 Davion Mitchell 5 0 2 0 0 3 2-7 1-4 0-0 -26 Haywood Highsmith 2 4 0 1 1 2 1-4 0-3 0-0 -30 Pelle Larsson 4 4 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 0-0 -13 Kyle Anderson 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 -20 Nikola Jovic 12 3 0 1 1 1 4-8 2-5 2-2 -13 Alec Burks DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaime Jaquez Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Keshad Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - - Kevin Love DNP - - - - - - - - - Duncan Robinson DNP - - - - - - - - - Terry Rozier DNP - - - - - - - - -

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat game summary

The Cleveland Cavaliers raced to a 43-17 lead over the Miami Heat at the end of the first quarter. Three Cavaliers scored in double figures in the opening quarter: Donovon Mitchell (13 points), Jarrett Allen (10 points) and De'Andre Hunter (11 points).

Cleveland continued its dominance in the second quarter, outscoring Miami 29-16. They had a 72-33 lead at the end of the first half. Hunter scored 18 on 6-for-9 shooting off the bench. Nikola Jovic is the lone bright spot for the Heat, scoring 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

