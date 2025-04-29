Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game player stats and box score for April 28 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 29, 2025 00:43 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat battled in Game 4 of their first-round series on Monday (Image source: Imagn)

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat battled in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Monday at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The Cavaliers have a commanding 3-0 lead and could close out the series with a sweep. Should they advance, they will be the second team in the 2025 NBA playoffs to be in the conference semifinals after the OKC Thunder.

Cleveland has been dominant in this series. They opened their postseason with a 121-100 Game 1 win. They followed that up with a 121-112 victory in Game 2. On the road in Game 3, they dismantled the Heat 124-87 — Miami's worst playoff loss in franchise history.

The Cavs will need to wait for the winner between the No. 4 Indiana Pacers and the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers have a 3-1 lead and could close out the series in Tuesday's Game 5 at Indiana.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Max Strus3421021-61-40-028
Evan Mobley10511203-51-33-417
Jarrett Allen121116004-40-04-433
Sam Merrill3101011-31-30-025
Donovan Mitchell13031025-113-60-025
Ty Jerome8250012-51-23-325
De'Andre Hunter18111006-93-33-322
Dean Wade5500002-31-20-020
Javonte GreenDNP---------
Chuma OkekeDNP---------
Isaac OkoroDNP---------
Craig Porter Jr.DNP---------
Tristan ThompsonDNP---------
Jaylon TysonDNP---------
Darius GarlandDNP---------
Miami Heat

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Andrew Wiggins0310020-50-20-0-21
Bam Adebayo6521023-60-20-1-27
Kel'el Ware0100000-10-10-0-9
Tyler Herro4110011-81-71-2-36
Davion Mitchell5020032-71-40-0-26
Haywood Highsmith2401121-40-30-0-30
Pelle Larsson4410002-30-10-0-13
Kyle Anderson0000010-10-00-0-20
Nikola Jovic12301114-82-52-2-13
Alec BurksDNP---------
Jaime Jaquez Jr.DNP---------
Keshad JohnsonDNP---------
Kevin LoveDNP---------
Duncan RobinsonDNP---------
Terry RozierDNP---------
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat game summary

The Cleveland Cavaliers raced to a 43-17 lead over the Miami Heat at the end of the first quarter. Three Cavaliers scored in double figures in the opening quarter: Donovon Mitchell (13 points), Jarrett Allen (10 points) and De'Andre Hunter (11 points).

Cleveland continued its dominance in the second quarter, outscoring Miami 29-16. They had a 72-33 lead at the end of the first half. Hunter scored 18 on 6-for-9 shooting off the bench. Nikola Jovic is the lone bright spot for the Heat, scoring 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

