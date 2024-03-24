Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Game Player Stats and Box Score for March 24, 2024

The Miami Heat were able to maximize the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers as they lead by 21 points by hafltime at the Kaseya Center on Sunday. A win by the Heat brings them closer to the Indiana Pacers at sixth place and out of the play-in tournament realm in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, a Cleveland Cavaliers loss would mean that their third-best record in the East is not secure. They are still neck-and-neck with the New York Knicks while the Orlando Magic are also not far behind as the three teams battle for third to fifth-best in the East.

Leading the Heat charge is Jimmy Butler, who had 13 points by halftime, and Haywood Highsmith followed through with 13 of his own coming off the bench. Bam Adebayo has been controlling the paint well as he has 11 points and seven rebounds already.

Caleb Martin is also having a good game coming off the bench with nine points, including six off 3-pointers. Terry Rozier is holding his own as he mans the point guard role, contributing eight points and four assists.

On the other side, Jarrett Allen has been the Cavs' top scorer as he is just one point short from double-figure scoring. Evan Mobley is not far behind with seven. Darius Garland has been keeping the Cavs offense in check as he already has six points and three assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT FT +/- Isaac Okoro 0 1 0 0 0 3 0-2 0-1 0-0 -11 Evan Mobley 7 1 0 0 0 1 3-4 1-1 0-0 -19 Jarrett Allen 9 4 1 0 0 1 1-4 0-2 3-4 -8 Cavis LeVert 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-2 0-2 -17 Darius Garland 4 2 3 0 0 1 2-5 0-1 0-0 -10 Sam Merrill 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Georges Niang 6 3 1 1 0 0 2-3 2-2 0-0 -5 Marcus Morris Sr. 4 0 0 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 0-0 -7 Craig Porter Jr. 2 0 4 0 0 0 0-1 1-0 2-2 -9 Emoni Bates Damian Jones Tristan Thompson

Miami Heat game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Jimmy Butler 11 3 3 1 0 2 2-2 1-1 6-7 11 Nikla Jovic 0 0 1 1 0 2 0-1 0-1 0-0 7 Bam Adebayo 11 6 1 3 0 0 5-7 0-1 1-2 10 Patty Mills 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 14 Terry Rozier 8 1 4 0 0 0 3-7 0-3 0-0 14 Delon Wright 2 3 1 0 0 0 1-5 0-4 0-0 16 Caleb Martin 9 2 0 0 0 0 2-5 2-2 3-4 13 Haywood Highsmith 13 4 1 1 0 0 5-6 3-3 0-0 12 Thomas Bryant 2 0-1 0-1 2-2 0 0 0-1 0-1 2-2 9 Jamal Cain Jaime Jaquez Jr. Orlando Robinson Cole Swider