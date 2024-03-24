Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Game Player Stats and Box Score for March 24, 2024

  • home icon
By Ernest Leo Hernandez
Modified Mar 24, 2024 23:31 GMT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers are visiting the Miami Heat for an NBA Eastern Conference showdown.

The Miami Heat were able to maximize the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers as they lead by 21 points by hafltime at the Kaseya Center on Sunday. A win by the Heat brings them closer to the Indiana Pacers at sixth place and out of the play-in tournament realm in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, a Cleveland Cavaliers loss would mean that their third-best record in the East is not secure. They are still neck-and-neck with the New York Knicks while the Orlando Magic are also not far behind as the three teams battle for third to fifth-best in the East.

Leading the Heat charge is Jimmy Butler, who had 13 points by halftime, and Haywood Highsmith followed through with 13 of his own coming off the bench. Bam Adebayo has been controlling the paint well as he has 11 points and seven rebounds already.

Caleb Martin is also having a good game coming off the bench with nine points, including six off 3-pointers. Terry Rozier is holding his own as he mans the point guard role, contributing eight points and four assists.

On the other side, Jarrett Allen has been the Cavs' top scorer as he is just one point short from double-figure scoring. Evan Mobley is not far behind with seven. Darius Garland has been keeping the Cavs offense in check as he already has six points and three assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PTFT+/-
Isaac Okoro0100030-20-10-0-11
Evan Mobley7100013-41-10-0-19
Jarrett Allen9410011-40-23-4-8
Cavis LeVert2100001-40-20-2-17
Darius Garland4230012-50-10-0-10
Sam Merrill0010000-20-00-0-2
Georges Niang6311002-32-20-0-5
Marcus Morris Sr.4000002-30-10-0-7
Craig Porter Jr.2040000-11-02-2-9
Emoni Bates
Damian Jones
Tristan Thompson

Miami Heat game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PTFT+/-
Jimmy Butler11331022-21-16-711
Nikla Jovic0011020-10-10-07
Bam Adebayo11613005-70-11-210
Patty Mills2000001-30-10-014
Terry Rozier8140003-70-30-014
Delon Wright2310001-50-40-016
Caleb Martin9200002-52-23-413
Haywood Highsmith13411005-63-30-012
Thomas Bryant20-10-12-2000-10-12-29
Jamal Cain
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Orlando Robinson
Cole Swider

