Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Injury Report for March 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Miami Heat on Sunday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. This marks their fourth and final season matchup, with the Heat leading 2-1. The game is part of the NBA's six-game slate.

The Cavaliers (43-27) are third in the East and second in the Central Divison, coming off consecutive losses to the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. They've had a rough stretch in their last seven games, going 2-5.

Meanwhile, the Heat (38-32) are seventh in the East and second in the Southeast Division, splitting their last two games, including a home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and a road win over the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for Mar. 24

The Cavaliers have listed five players on their injury report: SG Max Strus (knee), PF Dean Wade (knee), PF Evan Mobley (ankle), SG Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture) and SG Ty Jerome (right ankle) are out.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell has been absent from a substantial number of the Cavs' recent matchups because of a bone bruise on his left knee, causing him to miss nine of their last 11 games.

Although he recently made a comeback after undergoing a PRP injection to address the bruise, Mitchell has undergone surgery for a nasal fracture.

This latest development will prolong his time away from the court by an additional week until he undergoes re-evaluation.

Miami Heat injury report for Mar. 24

The Heat have listed six players on their injury report: SF Caleb Martin (ankle) and G Jaime Jaquez Jr. (knee/ankle) are questionable, while SF Duncan Robinson (back), PF Kevin Love (heel), SG Tyler Herro (foot) and SG Josh Richardson (right shoulder) are out.

What happened to Jaime Jaquez Jr and Tyler Herro?

Jaime Jaquez has been added to the team's injury report and listed as questionable for Sunday's clash against the Cavaliers due to concerns regarding both knee and ankle problems, according to a report from Ira Winderman.

Tyler Herro experienced a left knee hyperextension during the Feb. 23 game, a 106-95 victory against the Pelicans. He exited the game in the fourth quarter, initially sparking concerns about a serious injury, but the injury turned out to be less severe than initially feared.

Although Herro could have returned after recovering from his initial injury, he faced another setback in his rehabilitation.

This time, he injured his right foot, leading to a short hiatus. As a result of this ailment, the former 6th Man of the Year winner has been sidelined for five games.