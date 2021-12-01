Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their three-game road trip on Wednesday at the FTX Arena against the Miami Heat. The Cavaliers are looking to win their third straight game while the Heat are coming off a loss to reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The Cavaliers were given a boost two games ago with the return of Evan Mobley from an elbow injury. Since his return, the Cavaliers have won both games and are planning to make it three straight with a win against the Heat. They defeated the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks in their last two games.

Meanwhile, the Heat were given a beating by the visiting Nuggets on Monday. Jokic returned from injury and just dominated Miami. It was supposed to be a revenge game for the Heat for the previous incident in Denver, but they were not able to get the win.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have five players on their injury list for the game against the Miami Heat. All five players are listed as out, but only three are injured. Tacko Fall and RJ Nembard Jr. are on assignment to the NBA G League due to their status as two-way contract players.

Cedi Osman continues to recover from a sore lower back, while Dean Wade nurses a strained right calf. Both players are not expected to miss a lot of games, but Collin Sexton is out for the season. Sexton underwent left knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Player Status Reason Tacko Fall Out G League Assignment RJ Nembhard Jr. Out G League Assignment Cedi Osman Out Lower Back Soreness Collin Sexton Out Left Knee Injury Dean Wade Out Right Calf Strain

Miami Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat could be very short-handed in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. There are seven players on their injury report with three listed as questionable, three listed as out and one listed as probable. Tyler Herro, who is nursing a sore body, could make his return after being upgraded from questionable to probable.

Marcus Garrett, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo are all listed as out. Garrett was assigned to the NBA G League, Morris is still recovering from a neck whiplash given to him by Nikola Jokic and Oladipo continues to rehab his knee injury.

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon are all listed as questionable. It's possible they could play versus the Cavaliers, but the Heat may be cautious with all three players. Adebayo has a sprained right thumb, while Butler is still feeling his tail bone contusion. Finally, Dewayne Dedmon suffered a right knee contusion in their last game.

Player Status Reason Bam Adebayo Questionable Right Thumb Sprain Jimmy Butler Questionable Tail Bone Contusion Dewayne Dedmon Questionable Right Knee Contusion Marcus Garrett Out G League Assignment Tyler Herro Probable Overall Body Soreness Markieff Morris Out Neck Whiplash Victor Oladipo Out Right Knee Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to use their big starting lineup against the Miami Heat. They have Darius Garland at point guard and Isaac Okoro at shooting guard. Lauri Markkanen is their 7-foot small forward, while Evan Mobley anchors the defense at power forward.

Jarrett Allen is the Cavs' center and he's fresh from a career night against the Dallas Mavericks. The Cavaliers' bench rotation is composed of veterans Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love. Dylan Windler could also get some playing time if needed.

Miami Heat

It's possible that the Miami Heat are going to use a very small starting lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to injuries. With Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon listed as questionable, P.J. Tucker might start at center. Caleb Martin, who started in place of Jimmy Butler in their last game, could slide into the power forward position.

Duncan Robinson will be the other starting forward, while Kyle Lowry is the point guard. With Tyler Herro listed as probable, he could be back in the starting lineup at shooting guard. Off the bench, the Heat might rely on players such as Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and KZ Okpala.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Tyler Herro | Small Forward - Duncan Robinson | Power Forward - Caleb Martin | Center - P.J. Tucker

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra