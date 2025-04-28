Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 4 (April 28) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat will host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 4 of their first-round series at the Kaseya Center on Monday. While Donovan Mitchell and co. aim to become the second team in the 2025 playoffs to pull off a 4-0 sweep, the hosts will put in their best efforts to prolong the series as much as possible.
The top-seeded Cavaliers have expectedly displayed their dominance all series long, clinching comfortable wins in each of the three games. However, Game 2 was the most competitive among all.
Tyler Herro erupted for a game-high 33-point outing, shooting 58.3% from the field. Bam Adebayo also contributed with an 11-point, 14-rebound, and 9-assist near triple-double. Despite the one-two punch putting up impressive performances, the Heat were still unable to orchestrate the upset.
The All-Star trio of Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley scored a collective 71 points. They also carried a majority of the team’s offensive load, responsible for 23 out of the team’s 39 made field goals, leading the Cavs to a 121-112 victory.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
With their season on the line, the Heat will be expected to put up a heroic effort. However, Cleveland is the heavy favorite to secure a win and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 28
Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to start with Ty Jerome, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
Miami Heat predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Miami Heat’s projected starting lineup includes Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, and Kel’el Ware.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for April 28
Cleveland Cavaliers injury report
The Cleveland Cavaliers are fairly fit for Game 4, featuring merely one player on their injury report. Star guard Darius Garland has been listed as “questionable” due to a sprain in his left great toe.
Miami Heat injury report
Kevin Love and Terry Rozier will continue to be sidelined for the Miami Heat, missing out on the clash due to personal reasons and a left ankle sprain, respectively.
Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.