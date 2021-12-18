Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back on the road for a three-game trip starting at Fiserv Forum on Saturday to take on defending NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavaliers are on a five-game winning streak after easily defeating the Houston Rockets this past Wednesday, while the Bucks are trying to survive a depleted roster due to injuries and a coronovirus outbreak.

The Cavaliers took down the Rockets in their most recent game. It was an easy 124-89 win led by Darius Garland with 21 points. They are also trying to avenge their previous 112-104 loss to the Bucks back on December 6th. The Cavaliers have not suffered a defeat since that game.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a valiant effort against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. They put up a fight despite their depleted roster, eventually losing in overtime, 116-112.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers have four players on their injury list for Saturday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Three players are listed as out and one is listed as questionable. Evan Mobley is questionable due to right hip soreness and could miss his second straight game.

Tacko Fall is currently assigned to the NBA G League, while Collin Sexton is recovering from left knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Isaac Okoro is the latest NBA player to enter health and safety protocols. The Cavaliers have to be careful not to have an outbreak of coronavirus infections, which would almost certainly derail the team's momentum.

Player Status Reason Tacko Fall Out G League Assignment Evan Mobley Questionable Right Hip Soreness Isaac Okoro Out Health and Safety Protocols Collin Sexton Out Left Knee Meniscal Tear

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have eight players on their injury report for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. All eight players are out, with four under the NBA's health and safety protocols, with the rest of the players are nursing various individual injuries.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews and Bobby Portis are all in isolation and will have to test negative in a span of 24 hours to get clearance. Brook Lopez is recovering from back surgery, while Khris Middleton has a hyperextended left knee. Thanasis Antetokounmpo has a strained right soleus muscle and Semi Ojeleye continues to rehab a strained right calf.

Player Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Health and Safety Protocols Thanasis Antetokounmpo Out Right Soleus Strain Donte DiVincenzo Out Health and Safety Protocols Brook Lopez Out Back Surgery Wesley Matthews Out Health and Safety Protocols Khris Middleton Out Left Knee Hyperextension Semi Ojeleye Out Right Calf Strain Bobby Portis Out Health and Safety Protocols

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have to adjust their starting lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. With Isaac Okoro under the NBA's health and safety protocols, Cedi Osman figures to be the starting shooting guard. Alongside Osman in the backcourt should be point guard Darius Garland.

Dean Wade continues to start in the absence of Evan Mobley, while Lauri Markkanen moves into the power forward position alongisde Jarrett Allen who will start at the center position. The Cavaliers rotation includes players such as Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love, Ed Davis and Lamar Stevens.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jrue Holiday is at point guard with Grayson Allen playing the shooting guard position. Pat Connaughton continues to be the small forward with Khris Middleton still listed as out.

Jordan Nwora does the same at power forward in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo. DeMarcus Cousins mans the center position with Bobby Portis out. The remaining Bucks players not on the injury list are George Hill, Rodney Hood, Javonte Smart and Sandro Mamukelashvilli.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Cedi Osman | Small Forward - Dean Wade | Power Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Center - Jarrett Allen

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Pat Connaughton | Power Forward - Jordan Nwora | Center - DeMarcus Cousins

