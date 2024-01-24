Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks injury reports for January 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as part of the NBA's eight-game slate. The tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, having split the previous two.

The Cavaliers (26-15) are fourth in the East and rising an eight-game winning streak. They have gone 12-3 in their previous 15 games, with a net rating of 12.3, including a 121.7 offensive rating and a 109.4 defensive rating.

The Bucks (30-13), meanwhile, are second in the East, coming off back-to-back wins against the League-worst Detroit Pistons. On Tuesday, the Bucks announced parting ways with their former coach, Adrian Griffin. Assistant head coach Joe Prunty will serve as the interim head coach.

Their last matchup resulted in a blowout 135-95 win for the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game due to a right shoulder ailment. Khris Middleton struggled, scoring only two points, while Donovan Mitchell had a game-high plus/minus of +37 and scored 33 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Cavaliers have faced challenges with injuries this season but have played remarkably well under coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Two of their starters are sidelined, though.

Evan Mobley has missed 20 games due to arthroscopic left knee surgery and is projected to have a six-eight week recovery timeline. Darius Garland, meanwhile, has missed 21 games. Since Dec. 14 he has missed 13 games straight due to sustaining an injury to his jaw.

Caris Levert has missed two straight and is likely to miss another with a right wrist sprain. Ty Jerome, meanwhile, has not played since Oct. 27 and has no timetable set for his return.

The Bucks, meanwhile, have fared well in staying healthy. They missed Jae Crowder for 31 games due to a groin strain and surgery. Khris Middleton has been on a minutes restriction and missed only six games.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries for Jan. 24

The Cavaliers have four players on their injury report. SG Caris LeVert (wrist) is questionable for the game, while SG Ty Jerome (ankle), PG Darius Garland (jaw) and PF Evan Mobley (left knee) are out.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Jan. 24

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to a right shoulder contusion.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Ohio for home and away coverage.

The game will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, with a free trial offering viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

