Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 9) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers looked to extend their 13-game winning streak when they visited the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. A victory by the Cavs would also give them the season series against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. via a sweep. Cleveland hoped to do better in the marquee matchup after struggling past the Charlotte Hornets 118-117 on Friday.

The Cavaliers and the Bucks had an intense back-and-forth in the opening quarter. Cleveland leaned on Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to edge Milwaukee 34-12.

Like the Cavaliers, the Bucks also got a boost from their superstars: Kyle Kuzma, Damian Lillard and Antetokounmpo. The trio went to work early. Milwaukee shot 3-for-11 from deep and had solid consistency in the paint to keep up with their visitors.

Cleveland started the first eight minutes of the second quarter with a 20-10 blast to take control of the game. Max Strus shot 4-for-7, 3-for-6 from behind the arc. The shooting guard finished the first half with 14 points five rebounds and one assist. Mitchell and Garland combined for 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists in the first half. Dame Time added 14 points, two assists and two steals as Milwaukee trailed 62-52 at halftime.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Evan Mobley 12 6 2 Jarrett Allen 7 3 1 Darius Garland 7 3 1 Donovan Mitchell 8 4 5 Max Strus 14 5 1 Dean Wade 3 3 1 De'Andre Hunter 3 2 1 Isaac Okoro 0 1 1 Ty Jerome 5 0 0 Sam Merrill 3 0 0 Jaylon Tyson - - - - - - - - - - Tristan Thompson - - - - - - - - - - Javonte Green - - - -- - - - - - - Craig Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Taurean Prince 6 1 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo 18 5 2 Kyle Kuzma 6 5 1 Brook Lopez 3 5 0 Damian Lillard 14 2 2 Jericho Sims 0 2 1 Gary Trent Jr. 5 1 0 Kevin Porter Jr. 0 0 1 AJ Green 0 1 0 Chris Livingston - - - - - - - - - - Tyler Smith - - - - - - - - - - Andre Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - Ryan Rollins - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

