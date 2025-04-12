Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (April 11) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Eastern Conference-best Cleveland Cavaliers faced the New York Knicks on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The game's result would not affect Cleveland's seeding. However, the third-seeded New York looks to clinch the No. 3 seed. With a 50-30 record, they lead fourth-placed Indiana Pacers (49-31) by just one game. New York holds the tiebreaker against Indiana.

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. The Knicks lost to the Detroit Pistons 115-106 in a possible first-round matchup preview. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers lost to the streaking Pacers 114-112.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Evan Mobley 6 4 1 1 0 1 1-5 1-3 3-6 -14 Dean Wade 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -9 Jarrett Allen 7 5 1 0 0 1 2-2 0-0 3-4 6 Darius Garland 7 0 7 2 0 3 2-8 0-4 3-3 8 Max Strus 8 1 1 0 0 2 3-6 2-5 0-0 -17 Craig Porter Jr. 7 3 0 1 0 1 2-3 0-0 3-3 -20 Isaac Okoro 6 2 1 0 0 0 2-3 2-2 0-0 -5 Jaylon Tyson 7 3 0 0 0 1 3-6 1-2 0-0 -3 Javonte Green 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-2 0-0 -4 Emoni Bates DNP - - - - - - - - - Chuma Okeke DNP - - - - - - - - - Tristan Thompson DNP - - - - - - - - - Nae'Qwan Tomlin DNP - - - - - - - - - Luke Travers DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- OG Anunoby 7 2 3 0 0 1 3-6 1-3 0-0 8 Josh Hart 5 5 3 0 0 1 2-2 1-1 0-0 2 Mitchell Robinson 7 4 1 1 1 0 3-3 0-0 1-2 15 Mikal Bridges 8 0 6 1 0 0 3-7 1-3 1-2 3 Jalen Brunson 15 0 2 1 0 1 6-9 2-4 1-2 7 Miles McBride 11 1 0 1 0 0 4-5 3-3 0-0 18 Cameron Payne 0 0 0 1 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 5 Landry Shamet 9 2 0 0 0 0 3-7 3-6 0-0 5 Precious Achiuwa 0 4 0 1 0 0 0-4 0-0 0-0 -3 Pacome Dadiet DNP - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek DNP - - - - - - - - - Kevin McCullar Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - P.J. Tucker DNP - - - - - - - - - Anton Watson DNP - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright DNP - - - - - - - - -

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game summary

The New York Knicks had a 39-24 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of the first quarter. Jalen Brunson scored 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting (2-for-3 on 3-pointers). The Knicks took a 62-50 lead to the halftime break. Brunson had 15 points, while Miles McBride added 11 points off the bench.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More