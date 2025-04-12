  • home icon
  Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (April 11) | 2024-25 NBA season

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (April 11) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 12, 2025 00:45 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
The New York Knicks hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday (Image source: Imagn)

The Eastern Conference-best Cleveland Cavaliers faced the New York Knicks on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The game's result would not affect Cleveland's seeding. However, the third-seeded New York looks to clinch the No. 3 seed. With a 50-30 record, they lead fourth-placed Indiana Pacers (49-31) by just one game. New York holds the tiebreaker against Indiana.

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. The Knicks lost to the Detroit Pistons 115-106 in a possible first-round matchup preview. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers lost to the streaking Pacers 114-112.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Evan Mobley6411011-51-33-6-14
Dean Wade0100000-10-00-0-9
Jarrett Allen7510012-20-03-46
Darius Garland7072032-80-43-38
Max Strus8110023-62-50-0-17
Craig Porter Jr.7301012-30-03-3-20
Isaac Okoro6210002-32-20-0-5
Jaylon Tyson7300013-61-20-0-3
Javonte Green2200001-40-20-0-4
Emoni BatesDNP---------
Chuma OkekeDNP---------
Tristan ThompsonDNP---------
Nae'Qwan TomlinDNP---------
Luke TraversDNP---------
New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
OG Anunoby7230013-61-30-08
Josh Hart5530012-21-10-02
Mitchell Robinson7411103-30-01-215
Mikal Bridges8061003-71-31-23
Jalen Brunson15021016-92-41-27
Miles McBride11101004-53-30-018
Cameron Payne0001010-10-00-05
Landry Shamet9200003-73-60-05
Precious Achiuwa0401000-40-00-0-3
Pacome DadietDNP---------
Tyler KolekDNP---------
Kevin McCullar Jr.DNP---------
P.J. TuckerDNP---------
Anton WatsonDNP---------
Delon WrightDNP---------
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game summary

The New York Knicks had a 39-24 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of the first quarter. Jalen Brunson scored 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting (2-for-3 on 3-pointers). The Knicks took a 62-50 lead to the halftime break. Brunson had 15 points, while Miles McBride added 11 points off the bench.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

