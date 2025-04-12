Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (April 11) | 2024-25 NBA season
The Eastern Conference-best Cleveland Cavaliers faced the New York Knicks on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The game's result would not affect Cleveland's seeding. However, the third-seeded New York looks to clinch the No. 3 seed. With a 50-30 record, they lead fourth-placed Indiana Pacers (49-31) by just one game. New York holds the tiebreaker against Indiana.
Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. The Knicks lost to the Detroit Pistons 115-106 in a possible first-round matchup preview. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers lost to the streaking Pacers 114-112.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score
Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Evan Mobley
6
4
1
1
0
1
1-5
1-3
3-6
-14
Dean Wade
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-9
Jarrett Allen
7
5
1
0
0
1
2-2
0-0
3-4
6
Darius Garland
7
0
7
2
0
3
2-8
0-4
3-3
8
Max Strus
8
1
1
0
0
2
3-6
2-5
0-0
-17
Craig Porter Jr.
7
3
0
1
0
1
2-3
0-0
3-3
-20
Isaac Okoro
6
2
1
0
0
0
2-3
2-2
0-0
-5
Jaylon Tyson
7
3
0
0
0
1
3-6
1-2
0-0
-3
Javonte Green
2
2
0
0
0
0
1-4
0-2
0-0
-4
Emoni Bates
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chuma Okeke
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tristan Thompson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nae'Qwan Tomlin
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Luke Travers
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York Knicks player stats and box score
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
OG Anunoby
7
2
3
0
0
1
3-6
1-3
0-0
8
Josh Hart
5
5
3
0
0
1
2-2
1-1
0-0
2
Mitchell Robinson
7
4
1
1
1
0
3-3
0-0
1-2
15
Mikal Bridges
8
0
6
1
0
0
3-7
1-3
1-2
3
Jalen Brunson
15
0
2
1
0
1
6-9
2-4
1-2
7
Miles McBride
11
1
0
1
0
0
4-5
3-3
0-0
18
Cameron Payne
0
0
0
1
0
1
0-1
0-0
0-0
5
Landry Shamet
9
2
0
0
0
0
3-7
3-6
0-0
5
Precious Achiuwa
0
4
0
1
0
0
0-4
0-0
0-0
-3
Pacome Dadiet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tyler Kolek
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kevin McCullar Jr.
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
P.J. Tucker
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Anton Watson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Delon Wright
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game summary
The New York Knicks had a 39-24 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of the first quarter. Jalen Brunson scored 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting (2-for-3 on 3-pointers). The Knicks took a 62-50 lead to the halftime break. Brunson had 15 points, while Miles McBride added 11 points off the bench.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.