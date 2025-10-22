Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (Oct. 22) | 2025-26 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks battled in their 2025-26 NBA season opener on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Both teams are expected to contend in the Eastern Conference this season. In 2024-25, the Cavaliers were the East's No. 1 seed. However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in five games in the second round. On the other hand, the Knicks were the No. 3 seed and reached the conference finals before falling in six games to the Pacers.
New York's starters were Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Ariel Hukporti. Meanwhile, Cleveland started Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game summary
The New York Knicks had a 33-23 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of the opening quarter. Mikal Bridges scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting for the Knicks, while Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with eight points.
New York extended its lead by as much as 17 in the second quarter and led 65-50 at halftime. Bridges, OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson each scored 12 points in the first half for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride added nine points apiece.
Mobley had 16 first-half points to lead Cleveland. No other Cavaliers player scored in double figures in the opening half. Donovan Mitchell and Larry Nance Jr. chipped in eight points each.
Both teams will return to action on Friday. Cleveland will visit the Brooklyn Nets, while New York will host the Boston Celtics.
