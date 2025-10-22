  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (Oct. 22) | 2025-26 NBA season

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (Oct. 22) | 2025-26 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 23, 2025 00:24 GMT
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks - Source: Getty
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks battled in their 2025-26 NBA season opener on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Both teams are expected to contend in the Eastern Conference this season. In 2024-25, the Cavaliers were the East's No. 1 seed. However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in five games in the second round. On the other hand, the Knicks were the No. 3 seed and reached the conference finals before falling in six games to the Pacers.

New York's starters were Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Ariel Hukporti. Meanwhile, Cleveland started Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

PLAYERFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%REBASTSTLBLKTOPTS+/-
Evan Mobley61346.235601333.33221316-10
Jaylon Tyson24501333.3000210025-3
Jarrett Allen1425000000202012-10
Sam Merrill14251425000010003-13
Donovan Mitchell3742.901022100021018-13
Lonzo Ball040040000440010-15
Dean Wade2210022100000100006-9
Craig Porter Jr.1250010000010002-9
Larry Nance Jr.3560221000003000083
Tyrese Proctor0000000001200004
Thomas BryantDNP---------------
Nae'Qwan TomlinDNP---------------
Luke TraversDNP---------------
New York Knicks player stats and box score

PLAYERFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%REBASTSTLBLKTOPTS+/-
OG Anunoby5862.52450000611121213
Karl-Anthony Towns25400105683.36101295
Ariel Hukporti0100000004201000
Mikal Bridges5862.51333.311100322001214
Jalen Brunson31030152055100230011219
Guerschon Yabusele0100100001000009
Miles McBride2366.72366.7347520001915
Trey Jemison III0000000001000006
Landry Shamet125011100331001110162
Jordan Clarkson1333.3010000100002-4
Tyler Kolek12501250000010003-4
Pacôme DadietDNP---------------
Mohamed DiawaraDNP---------------
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game summary

The New York Knicks had a 33-23 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of the opening quarter. Mikal Bridges scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting for the Knicks, while Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with eight points.

New York extended its lead by as much as 17 in the second quarter and led 65-50 at halftime. Bridges, OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson each scored 12 points in the first half for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride added nine points apiece.

Mobley had 16 first-half points to lead Cleveland. No other Cavaliers player scored in double figures in the opening half. Donovan Mitchell and Larry Nance Jr. chipped in eight points each.

Both teams will return to action on Friday. Cleveland will visit the Brooklyn Nets, while New York will host the Boston Celtics.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

