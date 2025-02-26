  • home icon
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 26, 2025 01:42 GMT
Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Seven - Source: Getty
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season - Image: Getty

A rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference first-round showdown took place on Tuesday as the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers entered the matchup with the NBA’s best record and a seven-game winning streak, while the Magic were still searching for the consistency they had early in the season after dealing with a series of injuries.

Below is the box score of tonight's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Max Strus13:529113650.03560.0000.01000117
Evan Mobley16:0411613650.01250.04666.71501108
Jarrett Allen16:236613560.0000.0000.01500006
Isaac Okoro12:04231010.0000.0221002111019
Donovan Mitchell14:585222728.61333.3000.00200107
De'Andre Hunter15:3112104757.14580.0000.00100019
Ty Jerome10:2910014757.12366.7000.00010119
Sam Merrill08:09210020.0020.0221000100017
Dean Wade07:37031000.0000.0000.01200028
Craig Porter Jr.04:53011000.0000.0000.00101100
TOTALS57279194146.3112055.081080.06182357-
Orlando Magic player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Franz Wagner21:0284341136.4010.0000.0131013-5
Paolo Banchero17:59152251145.51250.04666.7020100-6
Wendell Carter Jr.16:232401616.7010.0000.0311101-6
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope14:435012366.711100000.0000001-1
Cole Anthony16:156542633.32366.7000.0140001-6
Gary Harris03:18000020.0010.0000.0000000-11
Tristan da Silva05:02000010.0010.0000.0000001-8
Anthony Black07:452301250.0010.0000.0030130-8
Jonathan Isaac05:41231010.0000.022100210000-6
Goga Bitadze07:37110000.0000.01250.0010101-8
Jett Howard04:1520011100000.0000.0000000-5
TOTALS432811164436.441136.471070.07152448-
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Game recap

Cleveland came out firing, opening the game with an 8-0 run before Orlando finally got on the board.

The Magic briefly closed the gap when Paolo Banchero threw down an alley-oop dunk to cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 10-7, but from that point on, it was all Cleveland. The Cavaliers ended the quarter on a dominant 24-9 run, punctuated by a Ty Jerome floater.

Orlando found its rhythm in the second quarter, with Paolo Banchero shouldering the offensive load, scoring nine points in the period to help the Magic outscore Cleveland 27-23.

However, the Cavaliers still held a 57-43 lead at halftime, with bench contributors De’Andre Hunter and Jerome leading the charge with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Banchero paced Orlando with 15 at the break.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
