Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

A rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference first-round showdown took place on Tuesday as the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers entered the matchup with the NBA’s best record and a seven-game winning streak, while the Magic were still searching for the consistency they had early in the season after dealing with a series of injuries.
Below is the box score of tonight's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic game.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic box score
Cleveland Cavaliers player stats
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Orlando Magic player stats
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Game recap
Cleveland came out firing, opening the game with an 8-0 run before Orlando finally got on the board.
The Magic briefly closed the gap when Paolo Banchero threw down an alley-oop dunk to cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 10-7, but from that point on, it was all Cleveland. The Cavaliers ended the quarter on a dominant 24-9 run, punctuated by a Ty Jerome floater.
Orlando found its rhythm in the second quarter, with Paolo Banchero shouldering the offensive load, scoring nine points in the period to help the Magic outscore Cleveland 27-23.
However, the Cavaliers still held a 57-43 lead at halftime, with bench contributors De’Andre Hunter and Jerome leading the charge with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Banchero paced Orlando with 15 at the break.
Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.