Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

A rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference first-round showdown took place on Tuesday as the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers entered the matchup with the NBA’s best record and a seven-game winning streak, while the Magic were still searching for the consistency they had early in the season after dealing with a series of injuries.

Below is the box score of tonight's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Max Strus 13:52 9 1 1 3 6 50.0 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 1 1 7 Evan Mobley 16:04 11 6 1 3 6 50.0 1 2 50.0 4 6 66.7 1 5 0 1 1 0 8 Jarrett Allen 16:23 6 6 1 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 5 0 0 0 0 6 Isaac Okoro 12:04 2 3 1 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 2 1 1 1 0 1 9 Donovan Mitchell 14:58 5 2 2 2 7 28.6 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 1 0 7 De'Andre Hunter 15:31 12 1 0 4 7 57.1 4 5 80.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Ty Jerome 10:29 10 0 1 4 7 57.1 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 1 1 9 Sam Merrill 08:09 2 1 0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 Dean Wade 07:37 0 3 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 0 0 0 2 8 Craig Porter Jr. 04:53 0 1 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 TOTALS 57 27 9 19 41 46.3 11 20 55.0 8 10 80.0 6 18 2 3 5 7 -

Orlando Magic player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Franz Wagner 21:02 8 4 3 4 11 36.4 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 3 1 0 1 3 -5 Paolo Banchero 17:59 15 2 2 5 11 45.5 1 2 50.0 4 6 66.7 0 2 0 1 0 0 -6 Wendell Carter Jr. 16:23 2 4 0 1 6 16.7 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 1 1 1 0 1 -6 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 14:43 5 0 1 2 3 66.7 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -1 Cole Anthony 16:15 6 5 4 2 6 33.3 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 1 4 0 0 0 1 -6 Gary Harris 03:18 0 0 0 0 2 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -11 Tristan da Silva 05:02 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -8 Anthony Black 07:45 2 3 0 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 1 3 0 -8 Jonathan Isaac 05:41 2 3 1 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 2 1 0 0 0 0 -6 Goga Bitadze 07:37 1 1 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 0 1 0 1 0 1 -8 Jett Howard 04:15 2 0 0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -5 TOTALS 43 28 11 16 44 36.4 4 11 36.4 7 10 70.0 7 15 2 4 4 8 -

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Game recap

Cleveland came out firing, opening the game with an 8-0 run before Orlando finally got on the board.

The Magic briefly closed the gap when Paolo Banchero threw down an alley-oop dunk to cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 10-7, but from that point on, it was all Cleveland. The Cavaliers ended the quarter on a dominant 24-9 run, punctuated by a Ty Jerome floater.

Orlando found its rhythm in the second quarter, with Paolo Banchero shouldering the offensive load, scoring nine points in the period to help the Magic outscore Cleveland 27-23.

However, the Cavaliers still held a 57-43 lead at halftime, with bench contributors De’Andre Hunter and Jerome leading the charge with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Banchero paced Orlando with 15 at the break.

