Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to begin their two-game road trip on Tuesday in Florida, facing off against the Orlando Magic. Having won their previous clash 120-109, the Cavaliers will look to secure another victory and improve their regular season record to 2-0 against Paolo Banchero and co.

During their previous clash, which took place on Nov. 1, Jalen Suggs delivered a standout performance. The guard stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, while also being a defensive pest – 3 steals and 1 block. Suggs’ impressive outing was eclipsed by the Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell-Darius Garland pair. The backcourt duo collectively scored 47 points on an impressive efficiency of 54.8% FG, leading their side to an 11-point victory.

The Ohio team enters tonight’s matchup riding a seven-game winning streak. Despite the possibility of Garland being sidelined for this Eastern Conference showdown, the Cavaliers remain favored to secure their 48th victory of the season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Injury Reports for Feb. 25

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

The Cavaliers have a fairly healthy roster. Apart from the likes of Emoni Bates, JT Thor, and Luke Travers being assigned to fulfill their G-League duties, no player is listed as “out”.

However, Darius Garland is the sole addition to the injury report. The All-Star guard is listed as “questionable” with a contusion in his left hip.

Orlando Magic injury report

The Magic will be playing with two key players absent for the clash against the top-seeded Cavaliers.

Moritz Wagner, who suffered a horrific left ACL tear, is out for the remainder of the season. Furthermore, Jalen Suggs, who had a spectacular performance in the previous Magic-Cavs matchup, will be sidelined with a left quad contusion.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 25

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

The Cleveland Cavaliers are projected to feature Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Struss, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in their starting lineup.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Max Struss Evan Mobley Jarrett Allen Ty Jerome Sam Merrill De'Andre Hunter Dean Wade Tristan Thompson Craig Porter Jr Jaylon Tyson Isaac Okoro Javonte Green

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart

The Orlando Magic’s expected starting lineup includes Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cole Anthony Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner Paolo Banchero Wendell Carter Jr. Anthony Black Gary Harris Tristan da Silva Jonathan Isaac Goga Bitadze Jalen Suggs (injured) Cory Joseph Jett Howard Caleb Houston Moritz Wagner (injured)

