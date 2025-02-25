Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to begin their two-game road trip on Tuesday in Florida, facing off against the Orlando Magic. Having won their previous clash 120-109, the Cavaliers will look to secure another victory and improve their regular season record to 2-0 against Paolo Banchero and co.
During their previous clash, which took place on Nov. 1, Jalen Suggs delivered a standout performance. The guard stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, while also being a defensive pest – 3 steals and 1 block. Suggs’ impressive outing was eclipsed by the Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell-Darius Garland pair. The backcourt duo collectively scored 47 points on an impressive efficiency of 54.8% FG, leading their side to an 11-point victory.
The Ohio team enters tonight’s matchup riding a seven-game winning streak. Despite the possibility of Garland being sidelined for this Eastern Conference showdown, the Cavaliers remain favored to secure their 48th victory of the season.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Injury Reports for Feb. 25
Cleveland Cavaliers injury report
The Cavaliers have a fairly healthy roster. Apart from the likes of Emoni Bates, JT Thor, and Luke Travers being assigned to fulfill their G-League duties, no player is listed as “out”.
However, Darius Garland is the sole addition to the injury report. The All-Star guard is listed as “questionable” with a contusion in his left hip.
Orlando Magic injury report
The Magic will be playing with two key players absent for the clash against the top-seeded Cavaliers.
Moritz Wagner, who suffered a horrific left ACL tear, is out for the remainder of the season. Furthermore, Jalen Suggs, who had a spectacular performance in the previous Magic-Cavs matchup, will be sidelined with a left quad contusion.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 25
Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart
The Cleveland Cavaliers are projected to feature Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Struss, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in their starting lineup.
Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart
The Orlando Magic’s expected starting lineup includes Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.