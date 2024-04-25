Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3 (April 25 | 2024 NBA Playoffs)

Game 3 of the first-round series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic begins tonight at the KIA Center in Orlando, Florida. After a strong win in Game 2 to defend their home court, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to steal one on the road. On the other hand, the Orlando Magic will aim to tie the series over the next two games while possessing home-court advantage.

Of course, the Cavaliers are entering the game with quite a bit of momentum after a 96-86 win on Apr. 22, marking the team's second-straight 10+ point win. Throughout the season, however, the Orlando Magic continued to impress, showing that they can surprise fans as underdogs.

With tip-off set for later today, let's take a look at the injury reports, depth charts, starting lineups, and key matchups for both teams as they make final preparations.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Per the NBA.com injury report, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have several players out.

In addition to Ty Jerome, who is recovering from ankle surgery, the team will also be without Craig Porter Jr. and Dean Wade. In the case of Porter Jr, he is dealing with a left ankle sprain, while Dean Wade is out with a right knee sprain.

Orlando Magic injury report

At the time of publication, the Orlando Magic had yet to submit their injury report to NBA.com; however, the team didn't have any injuries in Game 2. Given that, the expectation is that they will roll into Game 3 healthy.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

While the Cleveland Cavaliers will be entering the game without several of their reserves, the team will notably have their starters and secondary players healthy. With that in mind, let's look at the team's starting lineup and depth chart.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Caris LeVert Sam Merrill SF Max Strus Issac Okoro Marcus Morris Sr. PF Evan Mobley Georges Niang C Jarrett Allen Damian Jones Tristan Thompson

Orlando Magic's starting lineup and depth chart

With the Orlando Magic also expected to be entering the game fully healthy, fans will see the team's usual rotations in action when Game 3 tips off.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Suggs Markelle Fultz SG Gary Harris Cole Anthony Anthony Black SF Franz Wagner Joe Ingles Chuma Okeke PF Paolo Banchero Moritz Wagner Caleb Houston C Jonathan Isaac Wendell Carter Jr

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic key matchups

The series between the two teams has produced several exciting matchups through the first two games, both in the frontcourt and the backcourt. The Magic will notably be looking to contain Donovan Mitchell on the offensive end of the floor.

The frontcourt matchup between Cavaliers big men Jarrett Allen & Evan Mobley and Paolo Banchero & Jonathan Issac has also delivered fireworks. In addition, Darius Garland has shown that if the Magic focus too much on Mitchell, he's more than capable of putting on big performances.

With the stakes at an all-time high for both teams, Thursday's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic game is expected to be a nail-biter.

