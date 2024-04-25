Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3 (April 25)

After taking care of their home court to start the series, the Cleveland Cavaliers will fly to Florida to square off with the Orlando Magic in Game 3. Another win by the visitors will bring them closer to the second round. Cleveland will again be without three reserves but it is confident of staying unbeaten against the hosts.

Orlando did better in Game 2 compared to their performance in the series opener but was again overwhelmed as the game wore on. Perhaps the change in scenery and the home crowd will give them a boost against a team that has had their number.

The moneyline for Thursday’s game is +115 for the Cleveland Cavaliers while it’s -135 for the Orlando Magic. Despite holding a 2-0 edge, the visitors are +2.0 underdogs in Game 3 while the hosts are favored to win by -2.0. There are other player props, though, that may interest fans who want to spice up their viewing experience.

Top 10 Player Props for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic, Game 3

No. 10 - Franz Wagner to go Under 19.5 points (-110)

The Orlando Magic’s German star has struggled against the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rugged defense and physicality. Whether it’s going up against Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, or even Isaac Okoro, Franz Wagner hasn’t been quite himself. Cleveland’s approach will not change so unless Wagner gets on a streak, he isn’t likely going over 20 points.

No. 9 - Darius Garland to go Under 15.5 points (-108)

The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need Darius Garland to go ballistic in scoring versus the Orlando Magic. They are quite content to see him make the engine hum with his playmaking considering the weapons surrounding him. He isn’t likely to top his 15.5 points prop.

No. 8 - Jarrett Allen to go Over 27.5 for Pts+Reb (-108)

Jarrett Allen outmuscled the Orlando Magic frontline over the past two games, averaging 16.0 points and 19.0 rebounds for the series. The quiet and unassuming center is looking like his All-Star self with the way he relishes the challenge of dominating the paint. His rebounding alone gives him a good chance of getting past the said player prop.

No. 7 - Darius Garland to go Over 2.5 3-pointers (+106)

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ inside dominance has allowed Darius Garland some open looks via kick-outs. “DG” went 4-for-7 in Game 2 when Orlando kept packing the paint to clog Donovan Mitchell’s rim attacks. He will have a handful of opportunities to keep his hot hand going from deep in the next encounter between the two teams.

No. 6 - Max Strus to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-117)

Max Strus averaged nearly three trifectas in the regular season but has been off to a tough start against the Orlando Magic. With the visitors’ defense continuing to focus on Mitchell and Garland, Strus will have some daylight to hoist from deep. He could return to his usual output from rainbow distance in Game 3.

No. 5 - Cole Anthony to go Over 0.5 3-pointers (-112)

Cole Anthony is 0-for-5 in the series for the Magic against the Cleveland Cavaliers. At some point, that has to change, especially as Game 3 will be in familiar surroundings. Anthony had some hot-shooting games in Orlando leading into the playoffs. He might finally break through in front of a fan base that has been eagerly waiting to see the team in the playoffs.

No. 4 - Paolo Banchero to go Under 36.5 for Pts-Reb+Ast (-107)

Paolo Banchero has had a tough time dealing with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarret Allen. On both ends of the floor, the Orlando Magic franchise cornerstone hasn’t had the answer to their mobility, defensive awareness and physicality. He might not get past the 36.5 for the said player props.

No. 3 - Donovan Mitchell to go Over 25.5 points (-109)

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ offense is squarely packed on the back of Donovan Mitchell. Whether he’s having a rough night, he will always have the green light to shoot anywhere on the floor. He is averaging 26.5 PPG in the series and will likely keep that trend. “Spida” could go over his points prop in Game 3.

No. 2 - Paolo Banchero to go Over 23.5 points (-106)

The Orlando Magic are desperate for Paolo Banchero to get his offense going for them to have a chance of cutting Cleveland’s 2-0 series lead. He had some open looks in their losses to the Cavaliers but he could just not let some of those shots go in. Playing on their home court might help him get his stroke going and top his scoring props on Thursday.

No. 1 - Jarrett Allen to go Over 12.5 rebounds (-102)

Jarrett Allen is averaging close to 20 rebounds for the Cavaliers versus the Magic in the first two games. Allen has the mobility to switch to the perimeter but recover in time to gobble up rebounds. He might not even have to chase offensive boards to get past his rebounds prop in Game 3.

