Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 6 (May 3)

After barely holding off the Orlando Magic at home two nights ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers will try to send their opponents on vacation on Friday. Evan Mobley’s block on Franz Wagner allowed the Cavs to defend their home court 104-103 to stand on the brink of a second-round appearance. Accomplishing the task will be tough as they have been blasted in Games 3 and 4 in Orlando.

The Magic will rue the missed opportunity to take a 3-2 lead in the series but are confident of getting back on the Cavaliers. Aside from Gary Harris, Jamahl Mosley’s squad is healthy and raring to send it to Cleveland again for Game 7.

The moneyline for the Cleveland Cavaliers is +145, while it is -170 for the Orlando Magic. Cleveland is a +4.0 underdog while the host is a -4.0 favorite.

Team odds, though, aren’t the only lines basketball fans can put their money on. There are player props that can add thrill and excitement to their viewing experience.

Top 10 player props for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic, Game 6

No. 10 Paolo Banchero to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-150)

Paolo Banchero has had an up-and-down series shooting from deep for the Orlando Magic against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But as the Magic are in a must-win situation, he's likely hitting at least one trifecta in Game 6.

No. 9 - Darius Garland to go Over 2.5 3-pointers (+130)

Darius Garland is the Cleveland Cavaliers’ most consistent sniper in the series versus the Orlando Magic. After hitting 3-for-5 in Game 5, he may be in that vein two nights later in Orlando and get over this player prop.

No. 8 - Donovan Mitchell to go Under 2.5 3-pointers (-108)

“Spida” hasn’t regained his stroke from deep for months. In the series versus the Magic, he's shooting a horrific 22.9% clip from deep. Mitchell will be the main focus of Orlando’s defense and likely limit him to no more than two triples.

No. 7 - Jarrett Allen to go Over 10.5 rebounds (-112)

If the Cleveland Cavaliers clear Jarrett Allen to play, he is likely topping his rebounding prop against the Orlando Magic. The lanky center is hauling down 13.8 caroms in the series and will be determined to clean the glass in a closeout game.

No. 6 - Franz Wagner to go Over 6.5 rebounds (-105)

Franz Wagner isn’t as physical as Jarrett Allen, but he's badly needed to help crash the boards for the Magic. He's averaging 7.4 rebounds in the series and will likely hit that mark in Game 6.

No. 5 - Evan Mobley to go Under 10.5 rebounds (-130)

For somebody who is an excellent rim protector due to his length, Evan Mobley isn’t a voracious rebounder. He's averaging 8.4 rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ first-round series against the Orlando Magic and will likely fall under his rebounding prop.

No. 4 - Paolo Banchero to go Over 12.5 for Rebs+Asts (-125)

It’s now or never for Paolo Banchero to do everything he can to keep the Orlando Magic’s season alive against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If he struggles to score against Mobley, he can still make a ton of impact with his rebounding and passing. Banchero is likely topping 12.5 for rebounds and assists combined.

No. 3 - Franz Wagner to go Over 11.5 for Rebs+Asts(-102)

Like Banchero, Wagner will be asked to contribute in every way possible for Orlando to stave off elimination. If the Magic can send the series back to Cleveland, Wagner likely topped 11.5 for rebounds and assists.

No. 2 - Donovan Mitchell to go Under 25.5 points (-104)

Mitchell has been finding ways to put up points despite struggling from deep. But, he has been terrible in Games 3 and 4 in Orlando, which could be the trend in Game 6. “Spida” averaged 15.5 during that stretch and might not get past his points prop on Friday.

No. 1 - Paolo Banchero to go Over 24.5 points (-105)

The last time the Orlando Magic played in front of their fans against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Paolo Banchero coughed up just nine points. For the Magic to survive a win-or-go-home situation, he likely has to have a big scoring night. Banchero is likely topping his points prop for Game 6.