Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for February 23 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers will have their third of four meetings this season on Friday. Cleveland won the first game 122-119 in overtime before Philly evened the series 123-121 in the rematch. The Cavaliers can’t overlook the 76ers as they lost to them a few days ago even with Joel Embiid’s unavailability due to an injury.

The 76ers are only 3-6 since the reigning MVP went down with an injury on Jan. 30 against the Golden State Warriors. One of their wins, however, was against a full-strength Cavaliers team. Embiid will again be inactive but Philadelphia will be unfazed against the Cavs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be without Donovan Mitchell who is dealing with a non-Covid-related illness. He sat out his team’s 116-109 loss to the Orlando Magic less than 24 hours ago. “Spida’s” availability will be crucial for Cleveland’s attempt to defend its home-court edge on Friday.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for Feb. 23

Only Donovan Mitchell is on the Cavaliers’ injury report. Mitchell participated in the 3-point shootout on Saturday and then played alongside the Eastern Conference All-Stars on Sunday. However, he couldn’t suit up for his team upon the resumption of the Cavs’ schedule on Thursday.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters after the loss to the Magic that Mitchell’s availability will be known hours before the game.

Player Status Injury Donovan Mitchell Questionable Non-Covid-related illness

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Before he was sidelined with an illness, Donovan Mitchell missed nine games due to a variety of injuries. He dealt with hamstring, hand, finger and groin injuries this season. He suited up for the Cavs for every game for nearly a month until Thursday’s matchup against the Magic.

Mitchell is questionable for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and has been given day-to-day status.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 23

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Joel Embiid, Robert Covington and Nic Batum on the injury report. Batum was questionable leading into Thursday’s game against the New York Knicks but was cleared to play. He has the same status for the matchup against the Cavaliers but will likely not play as it will be the second game of a back-to-back set.

Embiid has sat out since injuring his knee versus the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 7. He is expected to be out for 6-8 weeks. Robert Covington hasn’t played since late December and will be out for about three more weeks.

Player Status Injury Nic Batum Questionable Hamstring Robert Covington Out Knee inflammation Joel Embiid Out Knee surgery recovery

What happened to Joel Embiid and Robert Covington?

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have a bit of an edge as Joel Embiid and Robert Covington will be inactive for the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid has been out since Jonathan Kuminga rolled on his knee two weeks ago. The following day, the 76ers announced that “The Process” underwent surgery to repair a left meniscus tear. He will be out for 6-8 weeks.

Meanwhile, Covington’s last game with the 76ers was on Dec. 30. He has been dealing with knee inflammation and hasn’t even practiced with the team yet. Philadelphia will give an update in about three weeks when he ramps up his on-court activity.

How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

The 76ers will host the Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tickets at Vivid Seats go for as low as $29. ESPN will air the game on national TV while NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Ohio are the local networks that will do the same. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.