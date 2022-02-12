Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their road trip on Saturday to visit the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cavaliers enter the matchup as winners of four games in a row, while the Sixers are coming off a win over the OKC Thunder following their acquisition of James Harden.

The Cavaliers remain one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a come-from-behind win against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. They are on a four-game winning streak with a record of 35-21, which is good for second place and a game behind the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the short-handed Sixers battled it out to get the 100-87 win against the Thunder. The Sixers were without two new players, James Harden and Paul Millsap. It was still a relatively easy win for Philly, with Joel Embiid leading the way.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers have three players listed on their injury report against the Sixers. Both players are questionable, with just one player listed as out. Collin Sexton remains out as he recovers from left knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He's expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Darius Garland is questionable as he continues to suffer from back soreness. Garland played in Cleveland's win last Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. With the Pacers game the first half a back-to-back, the Cavs were just being cautious with their star point guard.

Lauri Markkanen is also questionable due to a sprained right ankle. Markkanen has missed a chunk of games because of the injury, but head coach J.B. Bickerstarff has considered Markkanen a day-to-day move forward.

Player Status Reason Darius Garland Questionable Back Soreness Lauri Markkanen Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Collin Sexton Out Left Knee Surgery

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have four players on their injury list for Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers. All four players are listed as out, with Myles Powell and Jaden Springer currently assigned to the NBA G League.

James Harden has not arrived in Philly after a blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons. Harden is still dealing with left hamstring tightness, but could return sometime next week. The same can be said for Paul Millsap, who has been out for a while in Brooklyn due to personal reasons.

Player Status Reason James Harden Out Left Hamstring Tightness Paul Millsap Out Personal Reasons Myles Powell Out G League Assignment Jaden Springer Out G League Assignment

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

If Darius Garland plays against the Sixers, he will be the starting point guard. Isaac Okoro remains in the starting five at shooting guard, while Caris LeVert gets the nod at small forward. The frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen complete the Cavaliers' starting lineup.

But if Garland is downgraded to out, Dean Wade gets into the starting lineup at small forward. LeVert shifts to the guard position alongside Okoro. The rest of the Cavaliers' rotation includes Rajon Rondo, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens.

Philadelphia 76ers

With James Harden and Paul Millsap still unavailable against the Cavaliers, the Sixers will have to rely on their depth. Tyrese Maxey is the point guard, while Matisse Thybulle is at shooting guard.

Joel Embiid is the man in the middle, with Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz completing the starting lineup. Philly's depth has been one of their strengths this season with role players such as Shake Milton, Danny Green, Georges Niang and Paul Reed.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Caris LeVert | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Matisse Thybulle | Small Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

