  • Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 3, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 04, 2024 04:26 GMT
The Cleveland Cavaliers rolled into the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Cleveland, which lost 117-111 early last month, hoped to even the season series against their opponents. Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell had been cleared to play so the Cavs liked their chances of walking away with a victory.

The Suns, however, were rude hosts right off the bat. They ran rings around the visitors to erect a 34-20 advantage after just 12 minutes of action. Devin Booker, fresh from detonating 52 points on the New Orleans Pelicans two nights ago, remained hot for Phoenix.

Kevin Durant and Bol Bol joined Booker’s scoring spree in the second quarter to overwhelm the Cavaliers. The backup center not only sparked his team on the floor but also caused the home fans to erupt in a frenzy with his play on both ends of the court.

The Suns took a whooping 72-47 lead as the two teams left the floor to prepare for the second half.

The Cleveland Cavaliers desperately wanted to come out of the halftime break piling up points but could not consistently do so. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen were more aggressive but they couldn't push Cleveland way past the Phoenix Suns.

Cleveland limited Phoenix to 26 third-quarter points after allowing 34 and 38 in the first and second periods, respectively. Still, the Suns kept the Cavaliers from a distance with a 98-77 advantage before the start of the final frame.

Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Evan Mobley93220
Jarrett Allen83200
Darius Garland91400
Donovan Mitchell90011
Max Strus44311
Marcus Morris Sr. 00000
Georges Niang01000
Caris LeVert62110
Sam Merrill20000
Pete Nance-
Isaiah Mobley-
Tristan Thompson-
Damian Jones-

Phoenix Suns game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant172210
Royce O'Neale123110
Jusuf Nurkic24420
Bradley Beal54510
Devin Booker191510
Drew Eubanks23010
Bol Bol126110
Eric Gordon31100
Thaddeus Young-
David Roddy-
Josh Okogie-
Nasir Little-
Udoka Azubuike-
Isaiah Thomas-
Saben Lee-

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker 3-pointers tonight

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell put up a decent 2-for-7 clip from deep in the first half of tonight's game.

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker responded by making half of their 10 attempts from the same distance.

