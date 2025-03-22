Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score for Mar. 21, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers squared off against the Phoenix Suns on Friday in a highly anticipated matchup. Cleveland, which won 118-92 in mid-January, looked to sweep the season series with another win. A victory by the Cavs (56-13) would also keep them in step with Oklahoma (58-12) for the No. 1 seed in the entire playoffs.

Cleveland started hot from behind the arc, making 6 of 9 shots, but the Suns kept up by attacking the paint. Phoenix had a five-point lead halfway through the first quarter before taking a 35-34 advantage after 12 minutes.

The Suns' much-maligned defense showed up in the second quarter to slow down the NBA's best offense. Phoenix won the period 27-17 to lead 62-51 at halftime. Kevin Durant and Co. went 5-for-10 from behind the arc to flip the script against the Cavaliers. Royce O'Neal and Tyus Jones combined for 25 first-half points off the bench to give the home team a lift.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Evan Mobley 5 4 2 Jarrett Allen 6 6 1 Darius Garland 7 3 2 Donovan Mitchell 3 1 2 Max Strus 6 0 0 Dean Wade 6 0 0 De'Andre Hunter 8 0 0 Isaac Okoro 0 0 0 Ty Jerome 8 1 5 Sam Merrill 2 4 0 Tristan Thompson - - - - - - - - - - Javonte Green - - - - - - - - - - Craig Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 13 4 7 Ryan Dunn 7 5 0 Oso Ighodaro 4 7 1 Devin Booker 7 0 5 Collin Gillespie 6 1 1 Royce O'Neale 15 2 0 Cody Martin 0 6 1 Tyus Jones 10 3 1 Bol Bol - - - - - - - - - - Monte Morris - - - - - - - - - - Damion Lee - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.

