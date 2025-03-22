Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score for Mar. 21, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers squared off against the Phoenix Suns on Friday in a highly anticipated matchup. Cleveland, which won 118-92 in mid-January, looked to sweep the season series with another win. A victory by the Cavs (56-13) would also keep them in step with Oklahoma (58-12) for the No. 1 seed in the entire playoffs.
Cleveland started hot from behind the arc, making 6 of 9 shots, but the Suns kept up by attacking the paint. Phoenix had a five-point lead halfway through the first quarter before taking a 35-34 advantage after 12 minutes.
The Suns' much-maligned defense showed up in the second quarter to slow down the NBA's best offense. Phoenix won the period 27-17 to lead 62-51 at halftime. Kevin Durant and Co. went 5-for-10 from behind the arc to flip the script against the Cavaliers. Royce O'Neal and Tyus Jones combined for 25 first-half points off the bench to give the home team a lift.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score
Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score
Phoenix Suns player stats and box score
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.
Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.