  Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score for Mar. 21, 2025

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score for Mar. 21, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 22, 2025 03:09 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score for Mar. 21. [photo: Imagn]

The Cleveland Cavaliers squared off against the Phoenix Suns on Friday in a highly anticipated matchup. Cleveland, which won 118-92 in mid-January, looked to sweep the season series with another win. A victory by the Cavs (56-13) would also keep them in step with Oklahoma (58-12) for the No. 1 seed in the entire playoffs.

Cleveland started hot from behind the arc, making 6 of 9 shots, but the Suns kept up by attacking the paint. Phoenix had a five-point lead halfway through the first quarter before taking a 35-34 advantage after 12 minutes.

The Suns' much-maligned defense showed up in the second quarter to slow down the NBA's best offense. Phoenix won the period 27-17 to lead 62-51 at halftime. Kevin Durant and Co. went 5-for-10 from behind the arc to flip the script against the Cavaliers. Royce O'Neal and Tyus Jones combined for 25 first-half points off the bench to give the home team a lift.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Evan Mobley542
Jarrett Allen661
Darius Garland732
Donovan Mitchell312
Max Strus600
Dean Wade600
De'Andre Hunter800
Isaac Okoro000
Ty Jerome815
Sam Merrill240
Tristan Thompson- - --------
Javonte Green- - --------
Craig Porter Jr.- - --------
Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant1347
Ryan Dunn750
Oso Ighodaro471
Devin Booker705
Collin Gillespie611
Royce O'Neale1520
Cody Martin061
Tyus Jones1031
Bol Bol -- --------
Monte Morris- - --------
Damion Lee- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.

Edited by Michael Macasero
